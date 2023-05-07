LeBron's playoffs career takes unusual turn with first-quarter shot drought, surpasses Kareem's rebound record

In Game 3 on Saturday night, the Lakers responded to a tough Game 2 loss by dominating the Warriors 127-97 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday night. LeBron James's playoff career took an unusual turn as he went the entire first quarter without a single field goal attempt for the first time in his 275-game playoff career. Despite being a new milestone, it was the fourth time in his career (regular season or playoffs) that this has occurred. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the first half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

James, however, did not focus on scoring in the first quarter, instead choosing to secure boards and set his teammates up for scoring chances.

Although all was not bad for him, there was another record awaiting for James in the game. LeBron surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his sixth rebound of the night against the Warriors. He now sits behind only Shaquille O’Neal, Tim Duncan, Bill Russell, and Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA's all-time playoff rebounds list.

Anthony Davis put on a show, scoring 25 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking four shots. His performance helped the Lakers take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Despite a quiet start in which he didn't take a shot, LeBron James finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Meanwhile, D'Angelo Russell carried the Lakers early, scoring all 21 of his points in the first half.

With James's combination of mobility, size, and intelligence, he is expected to impact the game in a big way, one way or another.

James's career has been defined by milestones that have helped him put together one of the greatest resumes in the history of the game. Despite the Lakers' loss, James's impact on the court cannot be denied. His ability to contribute in multiple ways is one of the reasons why he is considered an all-time great.