Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Leo Rivas' 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 11, 2025 11:23 am IST

BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-STL/RECAP

Leo Rivas hit a two-run homer leading off the bottom of the 13th inning as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Wednesday to keep pace in the American League playoff race.

Leo Rivas' 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals
Leo Rivas' 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals

Rivas, who entered the game as a pinch runner in the 11th, lined the first pitch of the 13th from St. Louis' Ryan Fernandez just inside the right field foul pole to also score Josh Naylor, who started the inning as the runner at second base.

Emerson Hancock pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the victory.

The Mariners won their fifth in a row. They remained one game behind the first-place Houston Astros in the AL West and 1 1/2 games ahead of the Texas Rangers in the chase for the third AL wild card.

Ivan Herrera hit a solo homer for the Cardinals , who lost their third in a row.

Both teams scored in the 11th inning. Thomas Saggese, who went 4-for-5, grounded a single up the middle against a drawn-in infield to give the Cardinals the lead. Seattle's Jorge Polanco led off the bottom of the inning with a run-scoring double to tie it.

Cardinals reliever Riley O'Brien, a Seattle native, allowed one unearned run over two innings but escaped bases-loaded jams in the 10th and 11th to keep the game going.

Herrera homered with one out in the first inning, hammering a hanging breaking pitch from Logan Gilbert 411 feet into the back of the Mariners' bullpen beyond left-center field.

Gilbert was the victim of a rising pitch count and lasted just 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up one run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners tied it in the second. Naylor and Polanco opened the frame with singles and advanced on a groundout to the right side of the infield by Eugenio Suarez. Naylor scored on Dominic Canzone's sacrifice fly to left.

Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy pitched six innings and allowed one run on five hits. The rookie right-hander didn't walk a batter and fanned four.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Leo Rivas' 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On