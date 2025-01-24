Magnus Carlsen loses to 9-year-old Bangladeshi chess prodigy in sensational claim: ‘After he made a mistake with his…’

Considered by many to be the greatest-ever chess grandmaster in history, Magnus Carlsen has a peak rating of 2882, which is the highest in history. He has been World No. 1 in the FIDE rankings since July 2022, and trails only Garry Kasparov in time spent as the highest-rated player in chess history. Recently, the Norwegian’s name has been in the headlines, mainly for controversial reasons as his FCPC organisation is currently at war with FIDE. Magnus Carlsen reportedly lost to a nine-year-old kid from Bangladesh.

What also caught everyone’s attention was Carlsen’s recent Bullet Brawl game on chess.com on Saturday. Carlsen played with black pieces against an account with the name ‘Nayemhaque22’. Fans were left shocked as Carlsen resigned after 50 moves, and his rating dropped by -16. Bullet Brawl is an event for titled players where there is a time control of one minute, without any increments. It turns out that Carlsen actually lost to a nine-year-old boy, Ryan Rashid Mugdha, from Bangladesh.

Sensational claim

A FIDE Master, named Naim Haque, from the Asian country revealed that his student defeated Carlsen in an online chess tournament.

Sharing the result on social media, he wrote, “He (Ryan Rashid Mugdha) couldn’t play (in Bullet Brawn) because he doesn’t have a title. So I gave my Chess.com id. He played and beat 5-time world champion and current number 1 chess player in all three formats, Magnus Carlsen.”

It is to be noted that legally players can’t give their account to somebody else for such events and chess.com hasn’t released a statement yet.

Speaking on his win in an interview with Business Standard, Mugdha said, “The bullet format is my favourite.”

“I love the urgency it brings—you have to think and act very quickly. When I realised I was matched with Carlsen, I was starstruck, but I didn't back down. After he made a mistake with his queen, I knew I was in a strong position. I played naturally, just as I would against any opponent,” he added.

Meanwhile, his coach Haque said, “When Mugdho got his FIDE rating at five, it was a world record at the time. That record was later broken, but it remains a significant achievement.”