D Gukesh to step down as world chess champion? World No. 3 urges Indian GM, Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi to boycott FIDE

The FIDE is currently at war with Magnus Carlsen’s Freestyle Chess Players Club (FCPC), adding further spice and drama to this growing controversy. Last year in December, the FIDE officially recognised FCPC, and its Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour. But then soon accusations came that they were forced to come to an agreement, otherwise they would have to deal with the likes of Carlsen pulling out of the year-ending Rapid and Blitz Championship. D Gukesh (L) and R Praggnanandhaa (R) face each other during a tournament.(Hindustan Times)

Then came Carlsen’s jeans scandal at the Rapid Championship in New York, where he didn’t adhere to FIDE’s dress code. Carlsen was fined and after he didn’t agree to change his jeans, he was not paired for the remainder of the day. The Norwegian pulled out of the tournament in response and accused FIDE of threatening FCPC players that they would not be allowed to feature in the World C’ship cycle if they participated in the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam.

Fast forward to January 2025, now the FIDE has gone on to accuse the likes of Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura of causing divisions in the chess world through the FCPC. The FIDE also revealed that they had officially recognised the FCPC out of ‘goodwill’.

In response, World No. 3 Nakamura took to Youtube to post a video where he criticised the FIDE and urged the world’s top players to boycott the international chess body. If the world’s top players do follow through Nakamura’s request, then we could see some top Indian players pulling out of official Indian tournaments. The list includes reigning world champion D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gurathi.

Nakamura urges them to boycott and participate in tournaments like the Freestyle Grand Slam Tour, due to higher amounts of prize money in non-FIDE tournaments.

If it’s followed through, then we could see Gukesh step down as the world champion too. Meanwhile, FIDE could also take legal action against the players. The FCPC are also trying to get their own World Championship recognised by the FIDE, but haven’t been able to do so.

Taking to X, FIDE CEO Emil Sutovsky also revealed, in response to Nakamura’s video, that the players have signed a contract to not participate in a non-FIDE ‘World Championship’.

He wrote, “all the players, including Magnus and Hikaru actually signed a binding obligation to not participate in any "World Championship" not approved by FIDE for the period of four years. Magnus signed it in 2023, other top players in 2024. Yeah, you can always claim that you are first and foremost a streamer - but that does not mean you don't have contractual obligations.”

The next World C’ship will take place in 2026, where the winner of the Candidates Tournament will face Gukesh.