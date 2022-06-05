Maharashtra teen lifter Kajol Sargar wins first KIYG gold

Maharashtra teenager Kajol Sargar won the women’s 40kg weightlifting gold to claim the first medal to be decided in the Khelo India Youth Games on Sunday. The 16-year-old from Sangli, Maharashtra lifted a total of 113 kg (50kg snatch, 63kg clean and jerk).

The daughter of a tea stall vendor was inspired after another lifter from Sangli, Rupa Hangandi, won gold in the last edition of KIYG in Pune in 2019. “It was only after learning about Rupa’s success that I felt I should also try weightlifting,” she said after the victory.

Sargar, coached by Mayur Sinhasane, kicked off Maharashtra’s march to the top of the medals table with nine gold medals. Sargar won bronze in the youth nationals in August, 2021 in Patiala but had returned after a wrist injury suffered this year.

Her state-mate Harshada Garud rewrote the youth national record to win the women’s 45kg title edging out Uttar Pradesh’s Anjali Patel. After both lifted 80kg in clean and jerk, Garud was successful at 83 kg while Anjali failed.

Hosts Haryana are second overall. They have the most medals, 23 (6 gold, 6 silver, 12 bronze) against Maharashtra’s 17 (9 gold, 4 silver, 4 bronze).

Maharashtra won three of the four weightlifting events, three in yoga and one in cycling. Haryana dominated wrestling by winning all five gold on offer, and one in cycling. Manipur were third overall, winning four events in Thang-ta (sword and spear in Manipuri), martial art indigenous to the state.

Gatka in focus

Another sport with its roots in martial arts, gatka, made its debut at KIYG. Originally a sword fight that originated in Punjab where Sikh fighters, or Nihangs, performed, it is now a sport form where wooden sticks are used. The competition is held in two categories—farri soti (individual and team) and single soti (individual and team).

Simardeep Kaur, a popular gatka player turned coach from Jammu and Kashmir, recounted the terror attack at the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu briefly disrupting the state women’s camp for KIYG. “Our Sikh gurus were warriors too and we too want to follow in their footsteps. That is how gatka was invented. The warriors fought the invading Mughals using kirpan (knife) and later sticks performing gatka,” she said.

“Khelo India Games provide a big platform. Earlier, we were training children including poor ones just to prepare them for life, but then they started competing in the nationals in 2011 and began winning medals,” Jammu and Kashmir gatka coach Ranjit Singh said. “The girls feel empowered and confident learning gatka. In today’s time, gatka is a (great) form of self-defence like other martial arts.”

Mehakdeep Kaur (16) and Manish Kaur (14), daughters of a carpenter in Tral town in Kashmir are part of the Jammu and Kashmir team. They have trained and competed for eight years. “We are devout Sikhs and gatka is part of our culture. My father travels to Jammu for work and I and my sister are with our mother in Tral in his absence. So, we want to be prepared for self-defence. I want to be a doctor and also train children in this sport,” Mehakdeep said.

