Manika Batra stranded in Mumbai, WTT Contender Buenos Aires participation in doubt: ‘Qatar Airways staff not helping’

Manika Batra's participation in the WTT Contender Buenos Aires 2025 tournament hangs in the balance as she is currently stranded at the Mumbai airport following the cancellation of her flight to Doha. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the 2020 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee said that Qatar Airways staff are not helping her one bit, and she is looking for answers. Manika Batra's participation in an international tournament in Argentina hangs in the balance(PTI)

Highlighting her ordeal, Manika Batra said that from Doha, she had to take another flight to Argentina. She has now sought help from the Prime Minister's Office, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports.

“URGENT – NEED IMMEDIATE HELP. My flight QR 557 (Mumbai to Doha) scheduled for 04:10 IST has just been cancelled. I had a connecting flight from Doha to Argentina, where I’m scheduled to represent India in an international tournament starting tomorrow,” she wrote on X.

She also highlighted how catching a flight to Doha and then to Argentina was her only way of arriving at the destination in time. She also alleged that the staff of Qatar Airways are ignoring all of her requests despite being aware of the situation.

“This was the only possible connection to reach on time. Qatar Airways staff in Mumbai is not helpful at all — they’re ignoring all my urgent requests despite knowing the situation. I urgently request intervention to get rebooked on the next available flight. Please help,” she wrote.

Manika Batra is best known for her double gold medals at the Commonwealth Games. She also has a bronze medal from the Asian Games, Asian Championships, and Asian Cup.

Manika Batra is the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the Asian Cup. In 2020, she was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna.

At the Paris Olympics in 2024, Manika Batra reached the Round of 16 in the women's singles event, becoming the first Indian paddler to reach this far at the Olympics in a singles event. However, she lost to Japan's Miu Hirano in five games.