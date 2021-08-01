Manipur to produce a film on Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s life

A Manipur-based film production company has announced plans to make a biopic on the life of Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won the country’s first silver medal in women’s 49 kg weightlifting event with a total lift of 202 kg at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Seuti Films Production company’s chairman Manaobi MM said, “We’ll be making a feature film based on Mirabai Chanu’s life and various other incidents of her life.”

Seuti Films has signed an agreement with the star weightlifter and her family at their Nongpok Kakching village residence in Manipur’s Imphal East district for making the film.

The screenplay and dialogue of the film will be written by Manaobi MM and it will be directed by OC Meira and produced by RK Nalini Devi.

The proposed film will showcase Mirabai’s childhood and her life in the village; her introduction and training in weightlifting; participation at national and international events and lastly; her win at the Tokyo Olympics. It will also highlight her experiences in the city and other incidents, in a realistic manner.

The film will also be subtitled in English and other Indian languages, according to a press release issued by Seuti Films Production.

Mirabai became the first Indian to win a medal in Tokyo Olympics and also country’s first silver medallist in women’s Weightlifting after lifting 84 and 87 kg weights successfully behind China’s Zhihu, who lifted 94 kg to create an Olympic record and win the gold. Chanu also became the second Indian woman to win a weightlifting medal at Olympics after Karnam Malleswari, who was the first Indian woman to win a bronze medal in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.