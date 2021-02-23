IND USA
Manu Bhaker recently tweeted that she was mistreated by an airline employee at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.
others

Manu Bhaker: Expected to be treated with dignity

Indian Olympian, shooter Manu Bhaker says she was asked to pay for carrying ammunition inspite of possessing necessary documents. But, the airlines has denied her allegations.
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 AM IST

“Not just as a sportsperson, but even as a human I expected to be treated with a little dignity,” says Manu Bhaker, India’s Tokyo Olympics medal prospect. Bhaker recently alleged she and her mother were mistreated by airline employees at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, while trying to board a flight to Bhopal, but an Air India statement has denied it.

“On 19th (February) I was travelling to Bhopal with my mother, to a training camp. Despite having all the documents, the officials mistreated us, making us look like criminals trying to board a flight and bypass rules. I was carrying clearance from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for travelling with my weapons and ammunition. Initially they did not accept the DGCA letter, and asked me to furnish one from the National Rifle Association of India. I arranged for it on mail and was allowed to check-in. But when boarding, my mother and I were insulted and asked to pay 10,200,” the 19-year-old says.

Bhaker says he took to social media so that no other athlete has to go through the same ordeal. (Picture: Twitter)
Bhaker says he took to social media so that no other athlete has to go through the same ordeal. (Picture: Twitter)

Bhaker, who tweeted for help to the aviation and sports ministers, boarded the flight after government intervention. Talking from Bhopal, Bhaker says it’s not about the money, but the way she was treated. “When I told them main Olympics mein khelti hun aur regularly fly karti hun, one official said, ‘Humein koi farak nahi padta... Paise dene mein itni dikkat nahi honi chahiye’. It is a form of bribe to force us to pay when we have documents excusing us,” adds the ace shooter.

One of the tweets by the airline, which refuted Bhaker’s allegations. (Picture: Credit)
One of the tweets by the airline, which refuted Bhaker’s allegations. (Picture: Credit)

The airline, in a series of tweets, has said that its employees were asking her for relevant documents or pay the charges. Bhaker, preparing for the ISSF World Cup from March 18-29 in New Delhi, says she hopes no athlete has to face the ordeal. “I don’t want to cause anyone any harm; I only went on Twitter after I was denied boarding and was asked for money. Even if our documents are incomplete, there is a certain way to communicate that to us. No one can harass an individual. We are working and playing for India; as an athlete I don’t expect special privileges but basic respect,” she concludes.

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

