Manu Bhaker's name to be added to final list for Khel Ratna award after major backlash: ‘List not final yet'

A day after Manu Bhaker's absence from among those recommended for the prestigious Khel Ratna award created a furore, it is reliably learnt that her name is likely to be added to the final list after union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes a call on the matter in a few days. There was no formal announcement but the initial list for the country's top sports award featured only Harmanpreet Singh, skipper and drag-flicker of the India men’s hockey team, and Praveen Kumar, para high jump gold medallist at the Paris Paralympics who also took silver in Tokyo three years ago, have been recommended. Bhaker, whose name was considered a formality after she created history by winning two medals at the Paris Olympics earlier this year, was not considered, leading to a backlash. Shooter Manu Bhaker shows her Bronze medals(Manu Bhaker-X)

The sports ministry and the 12-member awards committee were criticised, although a ministry official said: “this is not the final list, there is a process involved”.

The awards selection committee is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian and also includes former women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, boxer Vijender Singh, and cricket great Anil Kumble among others.The committee is mandated to consider those who file their applications but if required, it is also empowered to discuss names which do not feature in that list.

On Monday, the shooting federation (NRAI) wrote to Secretary-Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi, urging that the ministry consider Bhaker for Khel Ratna on “exceptional grounds”.

Speaking to HT, NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said: “We don’t even know if she applied or not, but if she did, I don’t think the committee had any reason to not consider her. If she didn’t apply, there’s nothing the committee could’ve done. We’re hopeful the ministry understands our point of view and gives her the award she so thoroughly deserves.”

Manu Bhaker accepts lapse

On Tuesday, Bhakar sought to put the issue to rest in her first comments on the issue. “With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter,” Bhaker wrote.

She won her bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team (with Sarabjot Singh) events in Paris.