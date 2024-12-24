Manu Bhaker accepts 'lapse' on her part in Khel Ratna controversy: 'While filing for the nomination...'

Manu Bhaker, the double bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics 2024, has been at the centre of a huge controversy after her name was excluded from the Khel Ratna awardees list. However, on Tuesday evening, the 22-year-old acknowledged the potential oversight on her part in the nomination process for this year's National Sports Awards. Manu Bhaker accepts 'lapse' on her part in the Khel Ratna controversy. (PTI)

Manu Bhaker took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her stance. Her statement comes a day after the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports intervened to address the growing controversy.

“With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award -- I would like to state that as an athlete my role is to play and perform for my country," she wrote on X.

“Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected," she added.

Further in her statement, she said, "Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this."

Netizens support Manu Bhaker

As soon as Manu Bhaker posted her statement, several users on the internet extended support and wished her luck in the upcoming tournaments.

“Good luck Manu,” wrote one user. Another user commented, “Well said and all success to you in shooting.”

Another user wrote, "Please focus on your goals." One netizen commented, "Energy to you Manu."

Earlier, Manu Bhaker's father, Ramkishan Bhaker, lambasted the Sports Ministry and Selection Committee for overlooking her achievements. Even her coach, Jaspal Rana, did not have good things to say, slamming the Ministry.

For the uninitiated, Manu Bhaker is the first athlete from independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics edition.

She won bronze medals in the 10m air pistol individual and 10m air pistol mixed team (with Sarabjot Singh) events in Paris.