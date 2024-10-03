Mary Kom takes dig at Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics controversy, claims 'If I don't cut weight then how will I play?'

Vinesh Phogat caught everyone's attention during the recently concluded Paris Olympics 2024. With Antim Panghal slotted into her weight category, Vinesh dropped down to 50kg to qualify for Paris 2024. Mary Kom took a dig at Vinesh Phogat.

Having won two World C'ship bronze medals, three gold in CWG and many medals in Asian Games and Asian C'ships, what was missing was a medal from the Olympics for Vinesh.

Her opening bout was against defending champion Yui Susaki, who was also unbeaten since 2010, losing only three matches to the same opponent in that period. Susaki also clinched gold in Tokyo without conceding a single point.

Trailing 0-2 and with less than 40 seconds to go, Vinesh grabbed a dramatic 3-2 win and was left in tears. Then she followed it up with a win against Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals, and defeated Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semi-final.

But then ahead of her final bout, she was disqualified, as she was 100gm overweight for the weigh-in.

Commenting on Phogat's controversy, legendary boxer and Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom stated that weight management is an athlete's responsibility.

Speaking to PTI, she said, "I felt so disappointed in the sense that I have also done the same (weight management) for the last so many years. Weight is important, that is my responsibility. I cannot blame anyone."

"I do not want to say this in her case. I am saying this in my case only. If I do not cut the weight properly then how will I play? I am there to win a medal and that is what I think", she added.

The Indian wrestler appealed to the CAS, but the verdict was not in her favour. Also in its verdict, CAS stated, "The problem for the Athlete is that the Rules are clear as to the weight limit and are the same for all participants. There is no tolerance provided for – it is an upper limit. It does not even allow for the weight of the singlet. It is clearly up to an athlete to ensure that they remain below that limit."