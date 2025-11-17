COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Maryland, which has dropped six straight games and is headed toward an 11th straight losing record in Big Ten play, will bring back coach Mike Locksley for an eighth season with a promise to give him more money to acquire the talent necessary to become more competitive. Maryland's Mike Locksley will return in 2026 with more money to spend on talent acquisition, AD says

Athletic director Jim Smith announced his support for Locksley on Sunday in a letter to fans on the Terrapins' athletic website.

Locksley is 36-42 overall and 16-41 in the Big Ten Conference since taking over in 2019. The Terps' 24-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday was their 14th in their last 16 conference games.

Smith noted that Locksley led Maryland to three straight winning seasons and bowl berths from 2021-23.

“Those accomplishments demonstrate what this program is capable of when aligned and supported,” Smith wrote. “But in the two short years since that run, the entire environment of college athletics has transformed. To continue building on this foundation, Coach Locksley needs — and deserves — the full support of our department, our university, and all of Terp Nation.”

Maryland has struggled financially since joining the Big Ten in 2014, and the school would have owed Locksley a $13 million buyout if he were fired this year. The Athletic reported in February that the athletic department had incurred $32.7 million in losses over the past five years. The Terps also have struggled to generate significant name, image and likeness opportunities for their athletes.

“We are fully committed to giving him and our student-athletes the resources and investments necessary to succeed,” Smith wrote. “I have worked closely with Coach Locksley to rapidly strengthen our NIL support for 2026 and beyond, with a clear and focused effort on roster retention, recruiting, and being highly competitive in the transfer portal.”

Smith said Maryland's goal is to build a program that competes for Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff bids and that university President Darryll Pines is on board to make the necessary investment.

“Every decision we’ve made reflects our belief in this program’s potential and its leadership,” Smith wrote to supporters. “We are fully committed to getting this right — and making you proud of our football program.”

