Maserati’s Jehan Daruvala set for Formula E debut

Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will make his debut in the all-electric Formula E championship when he lines up on the grid with race-winning works team Maserati MSG Racing in Mexico City this weekend. The 25-year-old, making the switch from Formula 1 feeder series Formula 2, will drive alongside Maximilian Gunther

The 25-year-old, making the switch from Formula 1 feeder series Formula 2, will drive alongside Maximilian Gunther, becoming only the third Indian to take part in a single-seater world championship event after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok. While Karthikeyan was the first Indian to drive in F1, Chandhok achieved the feat in Formula E.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"It's fair to say that I’m really excited for my debut with Maserati MSG Racing in Mexico. What an iconic place to start my journey as a Formula E driver. Together with the team we have worked really hard over the last few months to make sure that I’m as prepared as possible ahead of the start of the season,” said Daruvala.

“The track layout looks fun to drive and the atmosphere in Mexico is something I’m very much looking forward to experiencing as well. People underestimate the impact that these things can have on a driver. Most of all though, I want to do myself and my team proud.”

Formula E, which held its first season in 2014-15, is heading into its 10th season, boasting a field of top-level racers and big-name manufacturers like Porsche, Nissan, Maserati, Jaguar, Mahindra, McLaren and Andretti. While the sport also made its India debut last season, it will not be returning to Hyderabad this time around.

The switch to the championship marks the latest breakthrough in the Mumbaikar’s career. The youngster began his motorsport journey in go-karts in 2009. In 2011, he finished third in Force India's 'One from a Billion' talent hunt which paved the way for him to race in Europe.

He made his single-seater debut in Formula Renault where the likes of Kevin Magnussen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz Jr also raced in their junior careers before moving up to European Formula 3.

He first appeared on the F1 support bill in 2019 when he moved to the FIA Formula 3 series which races on the same weekends as Formula 1 and immediately made headlines as he battled for the championship in his rookie season. Having finished third in F3, Daruvala moved up to F1 feeder series Formula 2 where his haul includes four wins and 18 podiums.

Although a Formula E rookie, Jehan has had plenty of experience driving the current Gen3 car as a reserve driver for Mahindra and later in the official pre-season test for Maserati.

The season-opening Mexico City E-Prix will take place on Saturday.