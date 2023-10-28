Mayank Chaphekar, Harjinder Kaur brave injury to win titles at Goa National Games

Maharashtra’s Mayank Chaphekar, India’s first Modern Pentathlon athlete to participate in the Hangzhou Asian Games, had injured his shin bone in China when an epee sword pierced it. The 23-year-old from near Thane underlined his dominance at domestic level by winning gold in men’s individual triathle, group triathle and mixed relay triathle at the 37th National Games in Ponda on Friday. Harjinder Kaur of Punjab competes in the women's 71kg category weightlifting event at the 37th National Games, in Goa(PTI)

Chaphekar, who has participated in two Modern Pentathlon World and Asian Championships each, made the most of the opportunity in Modern Pentathlon’s National Games debut. Triathle is a sub-sport in Modern Pentathlon where athletes have to run 5x600m laps, swim 4x50m laps and shoot a laser gun at a 10m target.

Chaphekar, braving pain in his leg, said, “Due to my injury I couldn’t run at 100%, but I was determined to clinch gold as I was disappointed after my performance in the Laser Run yesterday.

“This win was extra special as this was the first time my mother has come to watch me compete,” he said. “I have faced my fair share of setbacks with injuries, but this is a challenge that is part of being a professional sportsperson.”

Lifter Harjinder chases job

Punjab weightlifter Harjinder Kaur braved a back problem to win the women’s 71kg category title in the 37th National Games and later said the prospect of landing a government job spurred her on despite concerns of aggravating the condition in Panaji on Friday.

Harjinder, 27, is chasing a job, or at least some sponsorship, and says she must keep performing to make a strong case. She lifted 88kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 201 kg. Maharashtra’s Trupti Mane (190kg) and Manipur’s P Umeshwori Devi (189kg) claimed silver and bronze respectively.

“I hope this medal will fetch me one (job or sponsorship),” Harjinder said after her win.

Born in Nabha village, Patiala, Harjinder took up athletics and kabaddi before settling on weightlifting. She won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. She also won the 71kg title at the senior nationals earlier this year.

“I have been trying for a job since the Birmingham CWG bronze, but there hasn’t been any development on that front. Thankfully, I have made it to the national camp where all my dietary requirements are properly monitored,” she said.

On her back problem, she said: “I will have to take care of my back. It has been troubling me for quite some time. I will have to get it fixed before preparing for the nationals in January.”

A way out

West Bengal played out a goalless draw against Tamil Nadu in women’s football at Tilak Maidan, Vasco. Many Bengal players hail from Jhargram, a small town in Madinapore district in the state’s south-west region and come from humble backgrounds.

Tulsi Hemran, Mugli Hemran (not related), Mamata Sing and Mamata Mahata are all from Jhargram. “We were hoping to collect full points, but just missed,” Tulsi, 23, said after the game.

Young women soccer players are enrolled under the West Bengal Police Department sports quota scheme. Under the scheme, promising players are paid a monthly stipend of ₹9,000.

“A majority of the girls in Jhargram play soccer to escape poverty. They may not get big money, but whatever we get, it helps us support our parents and continue to play,” Mugli, 22, said.

