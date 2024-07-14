Mayweather fan Nishant Dev confident of making his mark in Paris

New Delhi: Given his predilection for bravado, it’s not surprising that Nishant Dev’s sporting hero is Floyd Mayweather Jr, the professional boxing legend known for his 50-0 record, big mouth and watertight defence. Nishant isn’t into trash-talking, but the pugilist from Karnal in Haryana loves to put fear in his opponents, “no matter who they are”. Boxer Nishant Dev will take part in 71kg category at Paris Olympics. (BFI)

“I know I am the best in the world. I don’t fear anyone,” he says from Saarbrucken in Germany where he is at a camp with the Paris-bound Indian squad, with only the 2019 Worlds silver medallist Amit Panghal still at home, training at SAI’s Shilaroo campus at altitude. The team will leave for Paris on July 22, a week before the boxing events start.

“My pre-fight routine is simple. I remember God. Chant Hanuman Chalisa, and jump into the ring. Once I am in the ring, there’s no nervousness or fear.”

Nishant has already spent over two weeks in the southwestern German city that borders France and is just about two hours by train from Paris. The salubrious climate and excellent training facilities apart, Nishant counts world-class sparring partners as the biggest plus of this German stint.

“There are boxers from the US, Denmark, Australia and Ireland here. I have sparred with some Irish boxers and they are quite good. I am in the best shape of my life and am confident of achieving my target,” he says.

The target, he states matter-of-factly, is standing on the top of the victory podium. Only three Indian boxers have medalled at the Games, only one male has stood on the podium, and none has done better than a third-place finish. Vijender Singh’s bronze in Beijing 2008 remains the only medal won by an Indian male boxer.

“I am gunning for the gold. Silver and bronze are fine, but I believe I am born to be an Olympic gold medallist,” he asserts.

Nishant’s confidence stems from his trust in his training where he has done “everything humanly possible” to beat the best. In Saarbrucken, his regimen includes 90-minute training in the morning followed by a three-hour session in the evening.

Between recovery and training, he finds time to revisit some of Mayweather’s bouts or read his motivational quotes. Considering the strong field in 71kg, he might need every ounce of that mental and physical conditioning, and some more.

His division at the Olympics will feature 2021 World Championships silver medallist Omari Jones of the US, 2023 European champion Nikolai Terteryan of Denmark, 2022 European champion Vakhid Abbasov of Serbia, 2021 world champion Sewonrets Okazawa of Japan and 2023 world champions in Kazakhstan’s Aslanbek Shymbergenov and Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, who has moved up from 63.5kg. Each was good enough to seal their spots before the final qualifying tournament in Bangkok where Nishant punched his Paris ticket.

“It is perhaps the toughest division in men’s boxing and it is very tough to separate them in terms of quality. I have boxed against most of them and have beaten a few too, so I am well aware of their weaknesses. Before each match, me and my coaches look closely at the bouts that my opponent has lost and pick possible weaknesses.

“Even in the Thailand world qualifiers, I won all my bouts comfortably though none of my opponents were easy. I am sharp enough to notice the weaknesses and strong enough to execute my plans. Boxing is a lot about luring the opponent into making a mistake.”

Nishant is also working on his endurance to last the three rounds. Known to lose steam in the final round, he has gone on a low-fat, low-calorie diet to maintain weight and muscle content.

“I would tire in the third round after shedding weight closer to the competition. So, this time I am focussing on cutting the weight early and maintaining it going into the Games,” he says. The occasional cheat meal is out of the question. His diet includes a healthy mix of egg whites, oats, grilled meats and boiled vegetables.

His post-Olympics laundry list, besides gorging on his favourite food, includes going skydiving in Switzerland and river rafting in Rishikesh.

“It’s been over three months since I had my favourite aloo ke paranthe and rajma-chawal. All my life, all I have done is box. Despite travelling to many countries for competitions and training, I have never explored them. I see exotic places through travel reels. It will all be worth it when I win that Olympic gold.”