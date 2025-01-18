Mets roll dice on LHP A.J. Minter following hip surgery

The New York Mets agreed to terms with left-handed reliever A.J. Minter on Friday, landing one of Atlanta's top bullpen arms in the process. HT Image

According to reports, Minter's deal with the Mets is a two-year, $22 million contract that includes an opt-out after the 2025 season.

Minter underwent season-ending left hip surgery in September involving a labrum repair, hip impingement and a lesion on the femur. He originally delayed the surgery with a month of rest last season, idling from May until he returned in July.

There was temporarily a positive upturn in results. But Minter walked or allowed a hit to eight of the 16 batters he faced in final three appearances.

"I could still pitch, it wasn't excruciating pain," Minter said in September. "But it was something I knew I needed to get fixed because I wasn't helping the team."

A drop of velocity noted by MLB.com in September from 96.6 mph in 2022 to 95.8 mph in 2023 to 94.5 mph and in the 93s last season might have been a concern for the Braves and other suitors.

"He's done just a tremendous job over the course of his career here," Braves manager Brian Snitker said when the surgery was announced. "Hopefully, he gets back to where he's full bore again."

Minter, 31, became one of the Braves' trusted arms and has served as a set-up man and closer. He compiled a 3.28 ERA in 348 2/3 innings with 422 strikeouts.

Only Gene Garber and Mark Wohlers had more relief appearances in Braves' history than Minter .

His career-high of 15 saves came in 2018 and he was part of the top-heavy 2015 draft by the Braves that included Austin Riley and Mike Soroka.

