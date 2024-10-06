Michael Schumacher's son gets shocking 'F1 story is over' message over 'incomprehensible' situation with Audi: Report

Mick Schumacher, son of legendary racer Michael Schumacher, might see his F1 career come to a premature close after rumours of a u-turn by Sauber could spell another elongated period on the sidelines for the German driver. Mick Schumacher was reserve driver for Mercedes in 2023 and 2024.(Getty)

The younger Schumacher raced for two years with Haas in 2021 and 2022, but did not find a team for the following season after a string of disappointing performances. He has spent 2024 as the reserve driver for Mercedes, as deputy for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, and has also been participating in the long-distance World Endurance Championship, where he had a successful stint with Alpine WEC.

A possible team for Schumacher looked to be the Sauber racing team, ahead of their transition to Audi’s formula arm in 2026. However, recent reports indicate that Sauber will likely extend the contract of current driver Valtteri Bottas, opting for experience over youth. Nico Hulkenberg’s career revival with Haas has seen him already confirm a spot on the roster for Sauber-Audi for the forthcoming future.

Helmut Marko, director for the Red Bull teams, spoke to Sport.de about what missing out on a seat for the to-be Audi team could mean for Schumacher’s career.

“I think the Formula One story is really over for Schumacher if he doesn't get that Audi seat. Then, he has to concentrate on the long-distance races in the WEC, where he was already very successful,” said the Austrian. “If he wants to stay in motorsport, he has to find something that he likes, but where he also has a chance to win.”

“I think Audi's car will definitely not be a winning car next year. That means there will be no pressure for Audi or its drivers,” said Marko.

“If the situation is really that Valtteri Bottas gets the chance, then the whole thing is even more incomprehensible to me,” he concluded, sharing his thoughts on a confusing situation for Audi where they might head into the 2026 season with two older and more expensive drivers.

‘Formula 1 is the big goal…’

Despite being a former F2 and F3 champion, Schumacher’s middling F1 performances has meant that he has reportedly received rejections from four F1 teams already. This includes Mercedes, who had chosen young Italian Kimi Antonelli to replace Ferrari-bound Hamilton, while Alpine have opted for Australian Jack Doohan after Schumacher couldn’t convince in a test stint with the team earlier this season.

Schumacher had earlier revealed to Sky Deutschland that September was a deadline for the Audi role, which seems to also have passed him by: “Plan B must be in the back of my mind. I don’t know where that will go at the moment. Formula 1 is the big goal, it always was and it always will be. That’s why everything else has to stand still for now. The options that exist alongside it have to wait.”

In some good news for the son of the seven-time WDC champion, Alpine’s WEC team remains interested in his services. “Let’s see what we do, what will be the final decision. From our side we will be happy [if he stays]. I’m very happy with Mick,” said Alpine motorsport chief Bruno Famin about his stint in the WEC. “He has done a very good job. His adaptation to endurance has been incredible, very fast, very good, everybody knows that for a single-seater driver it’s not easy.”