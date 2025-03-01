Moana captain Savea 'with my people' despite third loss

All Blacks star Ardie Savea says he doesn't regret signing for Moana Pasifika despite the Super Rugby side opening their season with three successive defeats. HT Image

The Moana captain was an inspirational figure as his side went down fighting 31-29 to the Otago Highlanders in Auckland on Saturday, having fought back from a 21-point half-time deficit.

However, the former world player of the year was frustrated after a performance that mirrored encouraging losses in Australia to the Western Force and Queensland Reds.

"At the end of the day we've got to win games," Savea told journalists.

"As much as there were great moments for our team, we still lost.

"We were down by 21 and we got back in the game, but we've got to stop putting ourselves in those positions."

The dynamic loose forward scored the first of his team's three unanswered tries in the second half and his ability to regularly turn over possession at the breakdown nearly set up victory in front of a vocal home crowd.

Many of the Auckland spectators were drawn to watch Savea play in Moana's first home game since his surprising off-season signing.

After more than a decade representing the Wellington Hurricanes, the 31-year-old had expressed a desire to honour his Samoan heritage.

It was hoped he could invigorate the fortunes of Moana Pasifika, a team who entered the competition in 2022, comprising players from various Pacific Island nations as well as New Zealand or Australian born players of Pasifika heritage.

They have failed to challenge for the play-offs in three seasons, winning just seven of 42 competition matches.

Savea said it was his goal to inspire a new generation of Pasifika rugby players.

"We celebrate culture every day, every second in this team," he said.

"That's been really beautiful for me, being New Zealand born, to be alongside Pasifika and Pacific brothers.

"Someone asked me if I miss the Hurricanes, I said 'what would I miss? I'm here with my people'.

"We've still got a lot of work to do on the rugby front. We're 0-3, that's not something I'm proud of."

A smiling Savea said he will have "a target on my head" when Moana host the Hurricanes next week.

