Mohammed Hussamuddin goes down to world champ in Asian meet

Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg) fought hard but went down to Uzbekistan's reigning world champion Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing Championship here on Tuesday.

The Indian boxer lost 1-4 after giving the top-seeded defending champion quite a fight.

Mirzahalilov, who is also the Asian Games champion, was caught off guard by Hussamuddin's powerful counter-attacks on more than one occasion.

However, the Uzbek's assured footwork and precisely-placed straights for a majority of the bout, helped him seal it in the end.

In another disappointment for India, Iran's Meysam Gheslaghi defeated Sumit Sangwan in the men's light heavyweight (81kg) division in a late Monday night bout.

On Wednesday, India’s Olympic-bound men pugilists Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) will kick-start their campaign.

World Championships silver-medallist and defending champion Panghal will face Mogolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh.

The two last faced each other at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan last year where the Indian had triumphed in a gruelling contest.

Asian Games champion Vikas Krishan will square off against Iran's Moslem Malamir, while last edition's silver-winner Ashish will face World Championships and Asian Games silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan.