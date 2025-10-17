By Alan Baldwin Motor racing-McLaren pair say Singapore clash has repercussions and consequences

AUSTIN, Texas, - Formula One title rivals and McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris spoke on Thursday of the "consequences" and "repercussions" resulting from a Singapore Grand Prix clash, without saying what they might be.

Norris charged up the inside of Piastri on the opening lap of that race, clipping the back of Max Verstappen's Red Bull and forcing Piastri so wide the angry Australian almost hit the wall.

Norris finished third, with Piastri fourth, and the pair are now separated by 22 points with six rounds remaining.

McLaren have already secured the constructors' title for the second year in a row.

Speaking to reporters separately at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, the race weekend that follows Singapore, both drivers said the matter had been addressed and dealt with.

"Things were reviewed and there are and will be repercussions for me until the end of the season, so it's not like I've got away with anything," Norris said.

"Repercussions for myself but otherwise the engagement and how we go racing is the same as it's always been."

Piastri, who has been beaten by Norris in the last three races, said the discussions had been very productive.

"The incident we had in Singapore isn't how we want to go racing," said the Australian. "Lando's taken responsibility for that.

"Ultimately we know how we're expected to go racing and if we don't there's consequences."

Asked what they might be, Piastri replied that it was for the team to say.

McLaren have been determined to keep the duel between their drivers a fair fight, dousing down any flare-ups, and have maintained a strict 'race on equal terms but do not collide' policy on track.

The incident in the October 5 race was the second time this season that the pair had made contact, with Norris running into the back of Piastri in Canada and accepting the blame.

"The team held me accountable for what happened, which I think is fair," he told Sky Sports television of the Singapore collision.

"Then we made progress from there on understanding what the repercussions were for myself to avoid anything worse happening than what did."

Norris said neither driver wanted that kind of clash to happen, with the Briton having more to risk as the one behind in the championship.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.