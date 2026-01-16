Mumbai marathon: Kiplangat has a new hill to climb

Mumbai: Victor Kiplangat took a moment to gather his memories from the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He smiled as he remembered navigating through the 42-kilometre long course in Budapest and how at 23 he became the world champion in the marathon event.

The course in Hungary was a challenging one because of the incline along the route. It does not necessarily help runners as they try to shave off seconds from time while also preserving energy.

The Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday will be similarly testing because of the steep stretch in the Kemp’s Corner-Pedder Road area.

“I’m not scared of the incline,” he said, in Mumbai on Friday, as he recalled winning the title in Budapest despite the hurdle.

The 26-year-old is arguably the biggest name competing and starts as the pre-race favourite due to his proven record on challenging courses.

But the World Championship gold is not the only high-profile title he has won. His first marathon triumph came at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“(That win) gave me courage and more strength that I can do it,” he said. “Then I went on to win in Budapest. There were many challenges on the way, but I kept being consistent in my training. There was a process.”

Those two gold medals changed his whole world.

Born in Kween in eastern Uganda, Kiplangat grew up in a straw hut that he and his family called home.

“That time we used to eat only one meal a day, and if we wanted to eat meat, it would be in six months or so,” he said.

“When I won the marathons, the money came in. I built a good house, I even got a car so now I use it whenever I go for my training.”

But he still stays connected to his roots, often enjoying “looking after the animals – goats, sheep, on the farm” during the post-race recovery phase.

What hasn’t changed though is the motivation to compete.

He will need that resolve as he tackles a difficult Mumbai course. Along with the traditional Kemp’s Corner-Pedder Road incline – which has to be tackled to and fro – runners this term will also be going over the uphill approach to the coastal road and onto the sea link. On this stretch, runners will be exposed to high winds and direct sun.

Even though Kiplangat fancies his chances, he will face tough competition. Kiplangat’s personal best is 2:05:09 that he clocked in Hamburg in 2022. A few of his opponents have run faster in the past.

Ethiopia’s Bazezew Asmare has a best timing of 2:04:57, which he clocked in Amsterdam in 2022, while compatriot Lemi Berhanu – who holds the Mumbai course record (2:07:32) – has a personal best of 2:04:33 from the Dubai Marathon in 2016.

The challenge of Eritrean Merhawi Kesete – who finished second last year and is familiar with the conditions – also cannot be ignored. His personal best if 2:06:36.

But only 26, Kiplangat is eager to learn with every race.

Challenges of new course

This will be the first time the Mumbai Marathon will use the scenic coastal road.

An ideal marathon would involve a flat course throughout the 42 km stretch. Mumbai’s course however puts runners through the Kemp’s Corner-Peddar Road area to and fro.

But with the course now moving onto the coastal road, runners will face two more inclines – at Haji Ali and Worli.

On top of that, running on the coastal road, just like on the sea link, will leave runners open to the elements as there is no protection from direct sun nor the heavy winds.