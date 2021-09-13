My will to fight comes from battling a near-death experience : Sharad Kumar

Sharad Kumar’s will power to perform despite his injuries in the Paralympics, won India a bronze medal in High Jump (T42) event. The champion credits his mental strength to a near death experience in Ukraine where he had gone for his training and to study for his masters. “Once I was in Ukraine, away from my parents, training and doing my masters in International Buiness Management. I had a surgery in Ukraine for my stomach and I was all by my self. I didn’t let anyone know about the fact that I was almost at the death bed in the hospital. No friends, not one person besides me. I used to cry to my family every day over the phone saying I just want to die. There was a day when I just wanted to jump of the hospital building. But I fought hard. I fought back. I used to tell the nurse I’m in pain and she used to give me a sleeping injection and I used to pass out. I fought and got out of that phase. It was at that time that I knew that if I can survive this alone, I can endure anything including the injuries before my performance in this Paralympics,” he shares.

Kumar’s alma matar include the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University. However, even after winning so many medals for the nation, Kumar hasn’t been offered a job by the government. “Despite having amazing alma matar I haven’t been recognised for it and yet I wait for a job. This really stinges. It bites bad. I need good jobs from the Delhi government. I’ve attained what I had to qualify for it. I have got so many medals in Asian Games, World Championships, and I hope the government recognises this and gives me a job,” he says.

Kumar took to reading the Bhagwat Gita when he was in pain a night before the event. Has he always been so spiritual? “I’m a very spiritual person. The Indian Hindu mythology scriptures are very powerful and they always guide you. They always have the answer for all your problems. I have always tried to be god loving instead of god fearing. My mom prays and fasts five times a week. She is the biggest inspiration for me to become spiritual. There’s nothing bigger for her than God and humanity and I’ve learnt from her to be spiritual and positive,” he says.

