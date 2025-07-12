Neeraj Chopra identifies major flaw after failure to ‘consistently’ cross 90m: ‘While throwing the spear, I tend to…’

Neeraj Chopra recently clinched gold at the NC Classic this month, but even the Tokyo Olympics gold medallist will be knowing that there is still a key area of improvement. He got his maiden landmark 90m this year, but hasn’t crossed the mark more than once. India's Neeraj Chopra in action.(AFP)

Speaking during the launch of a store, Neeraj recently opened up on a major flaw in his technique, and also stressed on being more consistent in getting past the 90m mark more often.

“I have already identified the areas I need to work on. While throwing the spear, I tend to fall too much on my left side. We need to work on that. In training I don’t do that, but in competition, it happens because of the extra effort I put in,” he said.

“I have achieved 90m this year. But I need to be more consistent to achieve it more often. I am continuously around 88-89m, and my coach said he is happy, but I need to be more consistent.”

Neeraj will next be training in Prague and Nymburk in Czech Republic for 57 days, as he gears up for the upcoming World C’ships, which will take place on September in Tokyo.

“My next target is the world championships and I want to win there. Before the world championships, I will plan with my coach and see which event I can compete to best prepare for it,” he said.

At the NC Classic, he won gold with a throw of 86.18m, with Kenya’s Julius Yego coming second with a season-best of 84.51m. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage came third with 84.34m.

The Indian javelin ace was cheered on by a crowd of 14, 593 and began with a foul throw, and then got 82.99m. His third throw of 86.16m was the best attempt of the night, and his fourth was a foul. His fifth and sixth throws were 84.07m and 82.22m.