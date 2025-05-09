Neeraj Chopra ‘proud of Indian Army’ amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, pays special tribute despite abuse from fans

Hostilities have escalated between India and Pakistan, since the devastating Pahalgam terror attack. On Thursday night, India had to neutralise Pakistani drone and missile attacks, which targeted many military sites. Also, a major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists was foiled by the BSF along the International Border in Samba. Neeraj Chopra at the Paris Olympics. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Taking to X, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra paid tribute to the Indian Army. He wrote, “We are proud of our Brave Indian Armed Forces who are fighting for our nation against Terrorism. Let’s do our part and make sure to follow guidelines to ensure everyone’s safety during this time. Jai Hind, Jai India, Jai Army.”

Neeraj has been criticised since the Pahalgam attack, because he sent an invite to Arshad Nadeem. But in reality, Neeraj had sent the invite before the terror attack, and Arshad publicly rejected it after the Pahalgam attack. Meanwhile, Neeraj also took to social media and accused fans of abusing his family.

Neeraj is set to participate at the Ostrava Golden Spike 2025 athletics meet on June, in Czech Republic. He was supposed to participate in the event in 2023 and 2024 too, but pulled out due to injuries.

“I am excited to announce that I will take part in the Golden Spike meeting in Ostrava this year. It’s a legendary race and this year will be exceptional. My coach Jan Železný has not only won there many times, but also acts as the director of the whole event,” Neeraj said.

“I feel great and I hope you will see really nice and far-reaching feasts. I look forward to meeting you all,” he added.

In May, he will also be seen in action at the Doha Diamond League and the inaugural Neeraj Chopra Classic in Bengaluru. But due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, there is a chance that the NC Classic could be cancelled or postponed.