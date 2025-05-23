Neeraj Chopra settles for second position with 84.14m throw, Julian Weber comes out on top at Janusz Kusocinski Memorial

Having breached the 90m barrier last week in Doha, Neeraj Chopra kept up the momentum and came second on Friday, at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 in Chorzow, Poland. This time he didn't get past 90m, Chopra registered 84.14m as his best throw. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra in action.(REUTERS)

The start list also consisted of Roch Krukowski (Poland), Julian Weber (Germany), Anderson Peters (Grenada), Marcin Krukowski (Poland), Cyprian Mrzygłód (Poland), Artur Felfner (Ukraine), Andrian Mardare (Moldova).

Neeraj was the only Indian athlete in the event. Kishore Jena participated at the Doha Diamond League but skipped the Polish event. Meanwhile, Arshad Nadeem was also absent, and will feature at the upcoming Asian Athletics C’ships.

Neeraj’s first throw was ruled as disqualified, and Julian Weber took the lead with his first attempt, bagging 80.77m. Meanwhile, Anderson Peters took second position after his first throw, registering 80.72m.

Chopra then got 81.28 in his second attempt to climb to second place, and then Weber threw his javelin at 86.12 to take pole position from Anderson, who got 81.48m in his second throw. After their second attempt, Weber was on top, followed by Peters and Neeraj.

In their third attempts, Weber maintained his lead, getting 83.72m and Peters remained second with a 83.24m throw. Meanwhile, Neeraj’s third attempt was deemed as illegal and he remained in third due to his second throw.

Neeraj’s fourth attempt was also disqualified, and then he got 81.80 in his fifth. In his sixth attempt, Neeraj registered a throw of 84.14m to overtake Peters and climb to second position. Meanwhile, The Grenada’s athlete’s final attempt was ruled as disqualified. In his final throw, Weber got 85.11m to maintain pole position and also got gold.

In Doha, despite crossing the 90m mark for the first time in his career, Neeraj had to settle silver as Weber registered 91.06m in his last attempt. It was also the first time that the German crossed 90m.