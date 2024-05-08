 Neeraj Chopra to compete in India for first time in 3 years at Federation Cup - Hindustan Times
Neeraj Chopra to compete in India for first time in 3 years at Federation Cup

PTI |
May 08, 2024 08:07 PM IST

The 26-year-old superstar is expected to travel to India from Doha after opening his season in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series on May 10.

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will compete at home for the first time in three years after confirming participation in the National Federation Cup to be held in Bhubaneswar from May 12 to 15.

India's Neeraj Chopra(AFP)
India's Neeraj Chopra(AFP)

"As per entries @Neeraj_chopra1 and Kishore Kumar Jena will compete in domestic competition starting May 12 in Bhubaneshwar," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted.

Chopra's coach Klaus Bartonietz also confirmed to PTI that his ward is taking part in the Bhubaneswar event.

As per the schedule that came out on Wednesday, the men's javelin qualifying round will be held on May 14 and the final will take place on May 15.

The 28-year-old Kishore Jena, who won a silver in the Hangzhou Asian Games where Chopra won gold, will also be competing in the Doha Diamond League on May 10.

Chopra last took part in a domestic competition at the same event on March 17, 2021, when he won a gold with a throw of 87.80m.

Since then, Chopra has won a historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics, became Diamond League champion in 2022, world champion in 2023 and defended Asian Games gold in China.

He also won three individual legs of Diamond League and claimed a silver in the 2022 World Championships.

He is, however, yet to touch the 90m mark. His personal best and national record is 89.94m.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Neeraj Chopra to compete in India for first time in 3 years at Federation Cup

