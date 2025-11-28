Search
Fri, Nov 28, 2025
Neeraj Chopra to take up acting role soon? Indian javelin ace gives staggering update: ‘Yes… but it was…’

HT Sports Desk
Nov 28, 2025 06:25 pm IST
Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw final athletics event during the 2022 Asian Games.(AFP)
Neeraj Chopra, Tokyo Olympics gold medallist, revealed that he received acting offers in the past.

Neeraj Chopra got married to Himani Mor on January 16 this year, and the news garnered huge attention from fans in India. Himani is a former national-level tennis player and is also a sports management professional. Recently, Neeraj spoke to The Times of India about his marriage and was also in Zurich.

When asked if this was their honeymoon, Neeraj revealed that it had already taken place earlier, as they had travelled before for his training. Opening up about the new chapter in his life, he said, "Marriage has been a great new chapter in my life and I'm thankful for all the support and balance she brings. We like to keep our personal lives private, but having the right partner, along with her constant support, encouragement and understanding; is truly a blessing. It helps me stay focused and motivated on the field. Right now, my main focus remains on training, recovery and preparing for the upcoming season."

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra's ex-coach predicts ‘another Olympic medal’, sends 95m warning to Sachin Yadav

The Tokyo Olympics gold medallist also revealed that he has received acting offers in the past. "Yes... but it was not difficult to say to them. I am not an actor. I know it is not my right place. Just because people know me doesn't mean that I should start doing films. My strength is on the field, when I am throwing a javelin. Maybe once we retire, we can explore other things, but for now, my focus is completely on my performance."

2025 has been a bittersweet year for Neeraj on the field. He did finally cross the 90m mark at the Doha Diamond League, and finished second in the 2025 Diamond League final. However, he failed to perform at the World Championships this year, finishing eighth. He will be hoping to find more consistency next year.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
