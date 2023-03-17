'I don't do politics, I do boxing': Netherlands boxer ditches federation to 'make her dream come true' at World C'ships

The stellar show by the Indian contingent continued on Day 2 of the IBA women's boxing World Championships in New Delhi with Jasmine Lamboria leading the charge. Jasmine, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games 2022, produced a stellar show against Tanzania's Ambos Beatrice Nyambega. Maintaining a perfect balance between offence and defence, Jasmine started the proceedings with a series of punches, before dodging a quick retaliation from her opponent. She then switched back to attack as the official brought an end to the proceedings in just 1 minute and 23 seconds, declarine Jasmine the winner via Referee Stops Contest. Netherlands boxer Megan de Cler poses for a photo with her coach(HT Photo/Shivam Saha)

While this was the action in Ring A at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Netherlands' Megan de Cler was engaged in an intense bout against Tajikstan's Nilufar Boboyorova in Ring B, which the Dutch won by split decision.

Ring A (right) and Ring B at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in New Delhi, where the IBA women's boxing world championship is being held. (HT Photo/Shivam Saha)

Megan is the one of the few pugilists participating in the World Championships despite their country boycotting the event. Netherlands along with 11 others have boycotted the event over International Boxing Association's (IBA) decision to allow boxers from Russia and Belarus to participate under their national flag. The move comes in the wake of the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

"I'm not playing for the Netherlands, I'm here on my own and I don't do politics, I do boxing, so that's why I'm here," Megan told reporters in the mixed-zone after her bout. She also informed that she is not aware of any sanctions from the Netherlands federation over her decision and is only 'focused on her next bout and wants to make her dream come true.'

She added that she is being supported by IBA and declined to comment on her funding. "Megan de Cler and her coach expressed the wish to be participating as an individual athlete under a neutral flag but under the name of the Netherlands, and IBA honoured this request," IBA had told Reuters earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, a six-member contingent from New Zealand have also arrived in the capital to participate in the event. A report in PTI mentioned that New Zealand have not boycotted the championships and left the decision on the boxers, however, it did state that it would prefer if the boxers skip the event completely.