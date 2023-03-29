Knicks and Heat set to sizzle in a heated battle for Eastern Conference playoffs

The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat are set to face off in a critical game tonight at Madison Square Garden. The two long-time rivals are both vying for a top-six finish in the Eastern Conference to earn a playoff berth and avoid the play-in tournament. The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat are set to face off in a critical game tonight at Madison Square Garden

The Knicks are coming off a resounding victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night, where they snapped a three-game losing streak. Coach Tom Thibodeau emphasized the importance of winning, saying, "Winning is always way more fun than fun is fun."

New York head coach Tom Thibodeau(AP)

New York currently sits in fifth place in the East with a record of 43-33, two and a half games ahead of the sixth-place Brooklyn Nets and three games ahead of the Heat. A win tonight would give the Knicks the head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami and solidify their playoff positioning.

The Heat, on the other hand, have struggled in their past two games, losing to the Nets and the Toronto Raptors. They allowed at least 100 points in each of their last 14 games, a far cry from their excellent defensive record earlier in the season. Coach Erik Spoelstra acknowledged the team's recent defensive slump, saying, "For 4 1/2 months of this season, we were the very best in the league at protecting the paint. Since (the) All-Star break, we haven't done what we were able to do better than anybody."

The Heat will also likely be without their leading scorer Jimmy Butler, who missed Tuesday's game due to a neck injury. The Knicks, meanwhile, may be without point guard Jalen Brunson, who has missed the last two games with a sprained right hand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks celebrates his three point shot in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Houston Rockets 137-115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Elsa/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by ELSA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite the potential absences, the game promises to be a playoff-like atmosphere, as the two teams face off for the final time this season. Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley said, "Playing a team (a) fourth time is basically almost like a playoff series."

The game will be a crucial one for both teams, as they fight for a top-six finish and avoid the unpredictable play-in tournament. With both teams having a lot on the line, tonight's matchup is sure to be a thrilling one for fans of both the Knicks and the Heat.