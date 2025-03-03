Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

New Zealand in confident mood for semi against 'strong' S. Africa

AFP |
Mar 03, 2025 02:19 PM IST

New Zealand in confident mood for semi against 'strong' S. Africa

New Zealand go into their Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday buoyed by beating the Proteas at the same venue in a tri-series last month.

HT Image
HT Image

The Black Caps lost to India in their final Group A match on Sunday in Dubai but Tom Latham said it would have no bearing on the encounter for a place in the final.

More relevant is that New Zealand chased down 305 against South Africa in Lahore after Kane Williamson scored 133 and also beat hosts Pakistan in the tri-series.

"We're fortunate that we had a tri-series in Pakistan and against South Africa," said the wicketkeeper Latham.

"We've got a chance to look back on those experiences and give our best in a semi-final, which is pretty cool," he added.

New Zealand were already into the last four of the Champions Trophy prior to Sunday's loss to India in Dubai.

They also already knew they would have to head back to Pakistan for their semi-final.

"It is something that's out of our control," Latham said of the travelling, with India playing all their games in Dubai after refusing to go to hosts Pakistan.

"We don't decide the schedule and for us it's about turning up at each game regardless of where it is and trying to play our best brand of cricket as best we can.

"Obviously it's a chance at making an ICC final," said Latham.

"We know there's a lot of hard work to do to get to that point."

South Africa topped Group B ahead of Australia with two impressive wins and one washed-out match.

"We know how strong South Africa are," said Latham.

"They've got all bases covered in terms of batting, bowling and in the field. As you look at it, I'm sure it'll be a fantastic game."

New Zealand's fielding has been outstanding on their way to the semi-finals Glenn Phillips took a spectacular one-handed flying catch at backward point to dismiss Virat Kohli on Sunday.

"I think we've seen throughout the tournament some of the catches that the guys have been taking," said Latham. "For us it's an attitude thing."

India face Australia in the first semi-final, in Dubai on Tuesday.

fk/dh/pst

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On