PERTH, Australia — Damian McKenzie will start at flyhalf in place of injured Beauden Barrett in an All Blacks team changed in six places for the second Bledisloe Cup test against Australia on Saturday. New Zealand makes 6 changes and reshuffles the bench for the 2nd Bledisloe test against Australia

New Zealand secured the Bledisloe Cup for the 23rd year when it beat Australia 33-24 in the first match between the teams in Auckland last weekend.

The All Blacks remain in contention for the Rugby Championship, though that will depend on the outcome of the second test between South Africa and Argentina at Twickenham in London later on Saturday.

Most of the changes to the starting lineup announced Thursday by head coach Scott Robertson were forced by injuries. Barrett has a shoulder injury, Ethan de Groot has a concussion, fellow prop Tyrel Lomax has a thumb injury and winger Caleb Clarke has an ankle injury.

Lock Scott Barrett returns to captain the team after missing last weekend's match with a shoulder injury. The All Blacks were led in that match by Ardie Savea.

Backrower Peter Lakai will start a test for the first time, playing at No. 8 after coming off the bench last weekend to play his fourth test. Wallace Sititi returns to the bench and will take an impact role.

Fletcher Newell and Tamaiti Williams will start at prop after also coming off the bench in recent matches.

Lester Fainga'anuku will play his first test since the 2023 World Cup on the left wing in place of Clarke while Quinn Tupaea has been promoted from the bench to the starting lineup.

Will Jordan will play his 50th test at fullback.

Pasilio Tosi and George Bower have been named on the bench as the prop replacements.

“We saw how competitive and determined the Wallabies were in Auckland last weekend, staying in the fight right to the end," Robertson said. "We expect another tough contest this Saturday. We have picked a 23 to go toe-to-toe with a quality Australian team.

“It’s all up for grabs in what has been the most even Rugby Championship we’ve ever seen and we’re here to cap off this competition with a performance we can be proud of.”

Australia was expected to name its team later Thursday.

New Zealand: Will Jordan, Leroy Clarke, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Damian McKenzie, Cam Roigard; Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Tupou Vaa'i, Scott Barrrett , Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Tamaiti Williamson. Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, George Bower, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Rieko Ioane, Ruben Love.

