Sat, Aug 09, 2025
No merit in IOA’s fact-finding committee’s findings: World Boxing

ByShantanu Srivastava
Published on: Aug 09, 2025 03:06 am IST

Responding to IOA’s July 30 letter that put forth a series of measures to “protect the integrity of Indian boxing,” WB found no merit in the recommendations

New Delhi: World Boxing (WB), the global governing body of sport, on Friday summarily dismissed the findings and recommendations of IOA’s three-member fact-finding committee while extending its unequivocal support to BFI’s Interim Committee. Responding to IOA’s July 30 letter that put forth a series of measures to “protect the integrity of Indian boxing,” WB found no merit in the recommendations “as they are contrary to the facts and available records.” HT has a copy of the letter.

World Boxing president Boris van der Vorst has come down heavily on IOA’s fact-finding committee’s recommendations. (World Boxing)
“We note the findings of the Fact-Finding Committee constituted by the IOA. However, World Boxing does not find any merit in the conclusions drawn by this committee, as they are contrary to the facts and available records,” WB president Boris van der Vorst said in his letter to IOA dated August 6.

“In our view, the interim committee has fulfilled its responsibilities in the best possible manner. It is now time for all stakeholders to focus on successfully conducting the elections and restoring the duly elected Executive Committee of the BFI,” it added.

IOA had constituted a fact-finding committee last month under the leadership of IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav, with IOA Executive Council member Bhupender Singh Bajwa and advocate Payal Kakra as other members.

The committee’s measures, aimed to ensure “democratic governance” of BFI, included conducting BFI polls under the supervision of IOA or an independent authority designated by the high court or sports ministry. It also called for BFI to be placed under the supervision of an IOA-appointed panel with all financial and policy decisions be taken “under the direct oversight of IOA” until the new executive committee is elected.

The IOA letter had also raised concerns over the interim committee’s legitimacy and had objected to the appointment of outgoing BFI president Ajay Singh as its chief. WB, in its response, noted that IOA was given the option of appointing its representative in the interim committee but chose not to do so.

“It is important to highlight that, while forming the Interim Committee, World Boxing had specifically kept a position open for an IOA representative to ensure inclusivity and collaboration. However, the IOA chose not to appoint any member to the committee. Having declined participation in the duly constituted Interim Committee, the IOA has now independently formed a Fact-Finding Committee, the basis and mandate of which remain unclear,” WB said.

BFI elections, originally scheduled for March 28 and delayed due to multiple litigations, will be held on August 21. The interim committee was appointed by WB in April to manage the day-to-day affairs of boxing. Its tenure was later extended till August 31 but Singh resigned as its chief on August 1, two days after IOA wrote to World Boxing and within hours of Singh announcing the elections.

