‘Not mine but burden off Indians’ shoulders. Many said I won't be able to breach 90m': Neeraj Chopra after Doha success

It was an unusual day at the track for Neeraj Chopra. For the first time in his illustrious career, boasting of an Olympic gold and silver, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, Diamond League and World Championship accolades, Neeraj came into an important event with matters off the field creating more noise than his javelin. India's Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's Javelin throw final during the IAAF Diamond League competition in Doha(AFP)

Neeraj Chopra Classic, a tournament named after him, got cancelled due to the India-Pakistan border tension. Before and after that, the champion javelin thrower was bombarded with pointed questions on his relationship with Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem. Neeraj had to go on record on the eve of the Diamond League to state that things are not the same between him and Arshad anymore and that they were never close friends.

A day later, Neeraj put everything behind and how. Fate, destiny and hard work worked in tandem as Neeraj, for the first time in his career, breached the 90m mark.

The 27-year-old double Olympic medallist Indian sent his spear to 90.23m in his third attempt to join a list of javelin throwers, led by his current coach Jan Zelezny of Czechia, who had recorded 90m-plus efforts. He became the third Asian and 25th overall to achieve the feat.

However, Weber turned the tables and took the top spot with his sixth and final throw, measuring 91.06m. Chopra was leading before Weber's final attempt.

Neeraj said it lifted the burden off the shoulders of millions of Indians, including those who doubted whether he would ever be able to hurl the javelin beyond the 90 m mark.

"A lot of people had questions. Many even used to say that it won't happen because I've been trying to breach 90m since 2018. I had reached 88-89 many times (but not 90m). So finally... not mine but the burden is off the shoulders of Indians," Neeraj Chopra told RevSportz.

With the monkey off his back, Chopra asserted that his best is yet to come and fans can expect more 90m throws this year from him, an elusive mark for him for the last five years.

Now, a confident and injury-free Chopra, looks to fine-tune a few aspects under Zelezny's tutelage.

Zelezny was roped in as Chopra's coach in November last year. But Chopra said they have been working together since February only.

"I am very happy with the 90m mark but it's a little bit of a bitter-sweet experience actually. But never mind, I and my coach are still working on some aspects of my throw. We started working together only in February this year. I am still learning things," Chopra said after the event.

"I was always feeling something in my groin in the last few years. I did not give my best because of that. This year I feel much better, we will also work on some aspects and so I believe I can throw more than 90m in the upcoming events this year till the World Championships," Neeraj told reporters in Doha.

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from September 13 to 21.

Asked about his next goal now that the 90m mark is broken, Chopra said, "My next goal is just 90m. I believe I am ready to throw farther. It's just the beginning of a long season.

"I am very happy that Jan Zelezny is my coach and we worked very hard in South Africa. We are still working on some aspects."