Pankaj Advani clinches National 9-ball pool title on debut

Ludhiana, Iconic Indian cueist Pankaj Advani delivered another superb performance to clinch his maiden National 9-ball pool title here on Tuesday.

The multiple-time world champion, representing the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board , outplayed Nitin Sharma of Chandigarh 11-6 in the race-to-11 final in front of an appreciative crowd.

"I can't believe it, this is a very different title," said Advani.

"It means so much to me winning a sport which is outside of my comfort zone! To be an underdog and eventually go on to lift the trophy is something I never imagined in my wildest dreams would happen."

Winner of 28 world titles in billiards and snooker, Advani showed he is equally skilful in this high-speed version of cue sports, recovering from a slow start that left him trailing 1-3 to draw level at 3-3.

He kept his opponent quiet with some clever safety play, and when the champion erred, Nitin failed to capitalise.

Advani had a splendid break and run in the 13th rack and came up with a brilliant run after a difficult pot of No. 2 in the next to take a firm grip over the proceedings .

A short break helped Nitin return rejuvenated. He took the 15th rack and looked set to make a break and run in the next, but was unlucky to go in-off after potting No. 9 to allow Advani inch closer to the title.

Advani had a poor opening break in the 17th rack but was lucky to have blocked Nitin, who played off the side rails and left Advani with an opening. The Bengalurean took the offering with glee to lay his hands on the trophy.

Results : Final Pankaj Advani bt Nitin Sharma 11-6.

Third-place playoff: S Shrikrishna bt Kushal Chandrashekar 7-2.

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