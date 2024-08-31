Paralympics 2024, Day 4: India's schedule on September 1

India have bagged a total of five medals at the ongoing Paralympics 2024. The medal tally includes a gold for Avani Lekhara, who also became the first Indian woman to get two gold medals at the Paralympics, as she defended her title in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event. She also registered a world record score. Avani Lekhara after winning gold at the Paralympics on Friday.(HT_PRINT)

On the other hand, Mona Agarwal won bronze for India, and it was also the first time India completed a double podium finish in a single event. Rubina Farancis also bagged a shooting bronze. In shooting, there was also silver for Manish Narwal.

Meanwhile, armless para archer Sheetal Devi got a world record score in the ranking round, but ended up finishing second in her event. Sheetal also bagged a world record score with Rakesh Kumar in the compound mixed team qualification event. In athletics, Preethi Pal got bronze.

On Sunday, September 1, India will be looking to put in a good display and increase their medal tally.

Here is India's September 1 (Sunday) Paralympics 2024 schedule:

1:00 PM – Para Shooting R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification – Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu

1:39 PM – Para Athletics – Women’s 1500m – T11 Round 1 – Rakshitha Raju

2:00 PM – Para Rowing – Mixed Doubles Sculls Final B PR3 – Narayana Konganapalle and Anita

3:00 PM – Para Shooting – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Qualification – Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna

3:12 PM – Para Athletics – Men’s Shot Put Final F40 Final – Ravi Rongali (Medal Event)

4:30 PM – Para Shooting R3 – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH1 Final – Avani Lekhara and Sidhartha Babu (if Qualified & Medal Event)

6:30 PM – Para Shooting – Mixed 10m Air Rifle Prone SH2 Final – Sriharsha Devaraddi Ramakrishna (if Qualified & Medal Event)

7:00 PM – Para Archery – Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/8 Elimination – Rakesh Kumar

8:10 PM – Para Badminton – Men’s Singles SL3 Semifinal – Nitesh Kumar

8:10 PM – Para Badminton – Men’s Singles SL4 Semifinal – Suhas L.Y vs Sukant Kadam

8:30 PM – Para Table Tennis – Women’s Singles WS4 Round of 16 – Bhavinaben Patel

From 9:16 PM – Para Archery – Men’s Individual Compound Open Quarterfinal– Rakesh Kumar (if Qualified)

10:40 PM – Para Athletics – Men’s High Jump T47 Final – Nishad Kumar, Ram Pal (Medal Event)

From 10:41 PM – Para Archery – Men’s Individual Compound Open Semifinal – Rakesh Kumar

From 11:13 PM – Para Archery – Men’s Individual Compound Open Final – Rakesh Kumar (if Qualified & Medal Event)

11:27 PM – Women’s 200m T35 Final – Preeti Pal (Medal Event)