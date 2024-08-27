Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Paris Paralympics on TV an online?

The 2024 Paralympic Games are set to open Wednesday with about 4,400 athletes in the fray. Athletes with disabilities, permanent injuries or impairments prepare will compete for 549 medals across 22 sports over 11 days in Paris. The Place de la Concorde, among the historic public squares in Paris which hosted skateboarding, breaking and 3x3 basketball during the Olympics, is the venue for the opening ceremony. Paris Paralympics 2024 Live Streaming:(AFP)

The Indian contingent will have 179 members. As many as 77 are team officials, nine are contingent medical officials and another nine are contingent officials. With 84 athletes competing in 12 sports, this is the largest continent India has ever sent to the Paralympics.

“Considering the special needs of some para athletes, personal coaches have been included in the contingent. However, they will provide necessary services to other players as per the directions of the Chef de Mission/team head coach,” the Sports Ministry had said while clearing the contingent. For India, all eyes will be reigning gold medallists like para-shooter Avani Lekhara and javelin thrower Sumit Antil, badminton players Manasi Joshi and Krishna Nagar and archer Sheetal Devi among others. India had won a whopping 19 medals at the Tokyo Paralympics which included five golds.

Here are the live streaming details of the 2024 Paris Paralympics:

When will the Paris Paralympics 2024 begin?

The Paris Paralympics will start on August 28, with the opening ceremony scheduled for 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Paris Paralympics 2024 take place?

The Paris Paralympics 2024 will take place in Paris.

Where to watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 live on television in India?

Fans in India can watch the Paris Paralympics 2024 on television via Sports 18 network.

Where to watch live streaming of the Paris Paralympics 2024 in India?

The live streaming of Paris Paralympics 2024 will be available on JioCinema app and website.