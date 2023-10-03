News / Sports / Others / Watch: Parul Chaudhary conquers 5000m gold, second medal at 2023 Asian Games

Watch: Parul Chaudhary conquers 5000m gold, second medal at 2023 Asian Games

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 03, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Parul Chaudhary has won gold in the women's 5000m event just a day after she took silver in women's 3000m steeplechase

Parul Chaudhary has become the third Indian track and field athlete to win gold at the 2023 Asian Games, winning the women's 5000m in a rather dramatic fashion. Parul hanged back for much of the race before breaking away from the rest of the pack with Japan's Ririka Hironaka ahead of her.

Parul was trailing for much of the last part of the race but she took gold with a push in the final metres. (PTI)
Parul was trailing for much of the last part of the race but she took gold with a push in the final metres. (PTI)

Parul was trailing Hironaka until the final few metres in which she burst forward and took the gold medal. The 28-year-old has added to the silver medal she won in the 3000m women's steeplechase. Parul on Tuesday registered a time of 15:14.75. Hironaka registered a time of 15:15.34 while Kazakhstan's Caroline Kipkirui won bronze with a time of 15:23.12 which is her season's best. Ankita, the other Indian in the fray, finished fifth with a time of 15:33.03, which is her personal best.

The gold medal caps off a sensational year for Parul in which she had won two medals at the Asian Athletics Championships. She won gold in the 3000m steeplechase event in Bangkok and a silver in the 5000m event. At the Asian Games, she won medals in the same two events, only with the medals swapped.

On Monday, Parul was pretty much the only one who could keep up with Bahrain's Winfred Yavi for much of the women's 3000m steeplechase final before the latter pulled away. Parul had thus established a good lead from the rest of the chasing back and comfortably took silver, unlike what was the case with her 5000m gold on Tuesday. Parul registered a time of 9:27.63, which was a new personal best for her in 3000m steeplechase.

Parul's gold is India's third from track and field at the 2023 Asian Games, adding to the medals won by shotputter Tajinderpal Singh Toor and men's 3000m steeplechase winner Avinash Sable. Toor defended his Asian Games gold while Sable smashed the Games record to cruise to a comfortable win.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

