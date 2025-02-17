Phil Foden set to tie the knot? Childhood sweetheart Rebecca Cooke sparks engagement rumours with massive diamond ring!

Manchester City star Phil Foden might be gearing up for more than just football glory—his longtime partner, Rebecca Cooke, has been spotted flaunting a dazzling diamond ring, setting tongues wagging about an impending WAG wedding! Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke's love story dates back to their teenage years when they first met at a party.(Instagram)

The 24-year-old footballer is believed to have whisked Rebecca, 23, away on a lavish New Year’s Eve getaway to Paris. Ever since their return, Rebecca has been seen wearing a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her engagement finger, fuelling speculation that Phil has finally popped the question.

According to The Sun, a source close to the couple revealed that their family and friends had been anticipating an engagement for a while, and it seems like the time was just right. "Phil took her to Paris for New Year’s, and when they came back, Rebecca had this huge, sparkling diamond ring on her finger. She’s incredibly proud of it, even though she hasn’t made an official announcement yet," reported The Sun.

Rebecca hasn’t been shy about showing off the stunning rock. She was first spotted wearing it in January while celebrating at the Shisha Lounge in Manchester. More recently, she turned heads again at fellow WAG Tanya Bardsley’s Mental Mummies event at Mottram Hall in Cheshire.

Phil and Rebecca’s love story dates back to their teenage years when they first met at a party. Over the years, their bond has only strengthened, and they are now proud parents of three children. The England midfielder even flew back from the Euros last year to be by Rebecca’s side for the birth of their third child in June.

Phil’s meteoric rise in football has also elevated his family’s lifestyle. The £11 million-a-year star has ensured his loved ones enjoy the best, having splurged on a £3 million mansion in the northwest for his parents, not far from the home he shares with Rebecca.

His generosity doesn’t stop there—last Christmas, he gifted his eldest son, Ronnie, a custom-built mini Mercedes G-Wagon, a pint-sized replica of his own £200,000 luxury ride.