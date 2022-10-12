Home / Sports / Others / PKL 9: ‘We worked on our…’, Telugu Titans captain Surjeet Singh explains key reason behind victory vs Patna Pirates

Published on Oct 12, 2022 11:47 PM IST

PKL 9: Telugu Titans defeated Patna Pirates on Tuesday for their first win of the season and captain Surjeet Singh revealed the key reason behind the result.

PKL 9: Telugu Titans defeated Patna Pirates on Tuesday.(PKL)
ByHT Sports Desk

With Telugu Titans claiming their first win of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 9, captain Surjeet Singh revealed the key reason behind his side defeating Patna Pirates 30-21 at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. Surjeet pointed out that his team's defence unit made an excellent comeback on Tuesday, after crashing to defeats in their opening two fixtures.

Speaking after the match, he said, "Our defence unit didn't put up good performances in our last two matches. In this match, our defenders made a comeback. We worked on our defence during our off days and our defense unit played very well against Patna Pirates."

Also Read | ‘We are thinking about next Asian Games’: Tamil Thalaivas coach shares big update on Pawan Sehrawat's return in PKL 9

He also had some special praise for Monu Goyat, stating, "Monu Goyat led the charge as far as raiding was concerned and the raiders were backed up by the defenders."

Meanwhile, raider Siddharth Desai bagged seven points during the victory and will be aiming to build on his momentum. "We were under pressure coming into this match because we lost our first two games. We were desperate for a victory. We will look to continue playing well and play with all our heart", he said.

Telugu Titans are scheduled to face Dabang Delhi in their upcoming PKL 9 fixture, on Saturday.

Here is their full squad-

Raiders: Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Siddharth Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian.

Defenders: Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal. Muhammed Shihas S.

All-Rounders: Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder.

