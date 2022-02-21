PVL: Calicut Heroes register 5-0 victory, book semis spot

The Calicut Heroes booked their place in the semi-finals of Prime Volleyball League (PVL) after registering an incredible 5-0 victory over Hyderabad Black Hawks at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Calicut, who beat Hyderabad 15-14, 15-10, 15-14, 15-14, 15-9, took an extra point from this match. They picked up a total of 7 points in the league stage. Calicut Heroes' David Lee was adjudged the Player of the Match.SV Guru Prasanth's spike helped the Black Hawks take the lead at 11-9 in the first set. However, the Calicut Heroes won a Super Point soon after and leveled the scores at 11-11.

The two sides continued to play out a hard-fought contest and were locked at 14-14. Thereafter, Vignesh Raj D produced a fantastic smash as Calicut wrapped up the first set at 15-14.

David Lee showed his brilliance as the Heroes took a massive lead at 5-1 in the second set. Captain Jerome Vinith also stood tall as Calicut continued to forge ahead.

Ajithlal C effected a fabulous smash to help the Heroes hold the edge at 12-8. Calicut eventually closed out the second set at 15-10 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Amit Gulia carried out a couple of brilliant spikes as the Black Hawks took the lead at 6-4 in the third set. However, the Heroes fought back through Abil Krishnan MP & Jerome Vinith as the side leveled the scores at 11-11.

The Black Hawks and the Heroes kept winning points in tandem and were locked at 14-14 before Abil produced another fantastic spike to help his team wrap up the third set at 15-14 and seal the match.

Jishnu PV effected a spectacular serve as the Black Hawks took the lead at 9-6 in the fourth set. However, the Heroes fought back through David Lee and leveled the scores at 9-9. Moments later, Calicut won a crucial Super Point and took a three-point lead at 12-9.

But, Gulia showcased his skills as Hyderabad leveled the scores at 14-14. Thereafter, the Heroes effected a fabulous block and wrapped up the fourth set at 15-14, threatening to register a clean sweep and take an extra point from this match.

Skipper Vinith produced a fabulous spike as the Heroes held the lead at 10-4 in the final set. Calicut continued to dominate the rest of the set and eventually wrapped up the fifth set at 15-9 and recorded a 5-0 victory.

The Calicut Heroes registered their third victory in six matches at the Prime Volleyball League (PVL).

The Ahmedabad Defenders will be up against Kochi Blue Spikers at 18:50 hrs on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON