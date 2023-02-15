Prithvi Shaw, Yashasvi Jaiswal power Indian Oil to victory

Blazing knocks by Prithvi Shaw (42, 26b, 3x4, 4x6) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31, 14b, 4x4s, 2x6s) ensured Indian Oil chased down a target of 195 to beat Mumbai Customs by three wickets in their 17th edition of DY Patil T20 Cup match at the DY Patil Stadium.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur, turning up for Tata Sports Club, picked up three for 26 to help his team beat Air India by three wickets

Brief scores: Mumbai Customs 192/7 (Sachin Yadav 53, Akash Parkar 48, Vinayak Bhoir 35; Atit Seth 3/42, Rahul Sawant 2/33) lost to Indian Oil 195/7 in 18.5 overs (Prithvi Shaw 42, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31, Ravikant Shukla 46) by 3 wkts; Air India SC 130/9 (Karan Shah 30, Ripal Shah 39; Shardul Thakur 3/26) lost to Tata SC 131/7 in 18 overs (Varun Lavande 31, Sujit Nayak 42; Ripal Shah 3/24) by 3 wkts; CAG 204/7 (R Sanjay 51, Prabhsimaran Singh 75; CA Karthik 3/35) beat Bank of Baroda 180 in 19.4 overs (Rohan Kadam 62; Priyanshu Vijayaran 3/44) Subodh Bhati 2/29) by 24 runs; DY Patil Group A 160/8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 29; Rakesh Prabhu 3/30) beat Income Tax 136/7 in 20 overs (Vishant More 57; Vipul Krishna 3/22) by 24 runs.

CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai make solid start to tall chase

Mumbai made a solid start but needed another 219 runs to beat Kerala in their Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at the MCA BKC ground.

At stumps on the third day, Mumbai were 41 for no loss after bundling out Kerala for 237 in their second innings. Musheer Khan (3/47), Atharva Ankolekar (3/63) and Himanshu Singh (3/60) ensured Mumbai's target was kept under 300 after Kerala were going strong at 174 for one.

Brief scores: Kerala 283 & 237 in 80.3 overs (Krishna Prasad 92, Varun Nayanar 74; Musheer Khan 3/47, Atharva Ankolekar 3/63, Himanshu Singh 3/60) vs Mumbai 261 & 41/0 in 10 overs.

U-14 West Zone League: Saad shines on debut

Making his debut for the U-14 Mumbai team, Saad Khan picked up five for 39 to bundle Saurashtra out for 141 in the first innings of their U-14 West Zone League encounter.

Brief scores: Mumba 264 & 178/5 in 37 overs (Harshvardhan Barmukh 92*, Aeklavya Khade 41;

Yuvvraj Vaghela 3/74) vs Saurashtra 141 in 50.2 overs (Pusker Kumar 39, Radhe Bhimani 35; Saad Khan 5/39, Nikash Nerurkar 3/32)

MI Junior: Sharadashram, SVIS, Anjuman clinch titles

Sharadashram Vidyamandir, Dadar (U-15 girls), SVIS, Borivali (U-14 boys) and Anjuman Islam, CST (U-16 boys) were crowned winners of the MI Junior inter-school tournament after the final played on Tuesday.

Jhulan Goswami, mentor and bowling coach of MI's women's team, J Arunkumar, MI's assistant batting coach along with MCA officials felicitated the winners, finalists and individual awardees at the award ceremony at Wankhede Stadium. "Mumbai Indians are known for providing opportunities to young talent, and MI Junior is a testament to that at the grassroots level," Jhulan said.

Insurance Shield: Mumbai Police Gymkhana open with win

Mumbai Police Gymkhana and Chougule Sports Club cruised to victory in their first-round matches of the 11th Insurance Shield T20 inter-office tournament.

Brief scores: Central Bank of India 56 in 15.1 overs (Prashant Patil 5/6, Vishweshwar Singh 4/12) lost to Dharamji Morarji CC 57/1 in 5.4 overs (Shoiab Khan 34*) by 9 wickets; Cipla Sports Club 223/8 wickets (Visharad Pagare 74, Bipin Waghela 60) beat Oriental Insurance CC 83/8 by 140 runs; Dream Mills XI 113/7 (Atul More 4/19) lost to Mumbai Police Gymkhana 114/4 wickets in 17.4 overs (Chintamani Kamble 58*, Mansingh Chavan 40*) by 6 wickets; Chougle SC 172/3 (Ajit Pahalwan 89, Neil Narvekar 42) beat Bank of India 123/6 by 50 runs.

MFA League: Millat FC trounce Silver Innings 10-0

An impressive Millat FC handed Silver Innings SC a 10-0 defeat in an Elite Division (Private) match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground.

Results: Elite Div: Millat FC 10 (Keegan Pinto 3, Rishon Sam 2, Duane D’Souza, Nachiket Palav, Adnan Ishke, Elvis Rodrigues, OG-Sourabh Kumar) beat Silver Innings 0; Second Div: Kenkre Under-17 3 (Iryaveer Chawla, Ayaan Mahajan, Arhaav Bhat) beat Dadar XI 0, Steadfast FC 2 (Vinay Yadav 2) beat Vipul Gorai FC 0.

Tennis junior nationals: Akshita upsets sixth seed

Delhi girl Akshita Antil upset sixth seeded Aashi Kashyap of Haryana 6-3, 6-4 to enter the pre-quarterfinals in the girls section of the U-12 Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior Tennis Nationals hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) at the GA Ranade Tennis complex.