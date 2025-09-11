Pro Kabaddi League returns to Jaipur with high-octane action in Season 12

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 is all set for its much-awaited return to the Pink City, Jaipur, as the action shifts from Visakhapatnam to the SMS Indoor Stadium. Beginning on September 12, Jaipur will host the second leg of what is shaping up to be the most competitive season yet. The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 is all set for its much-awaited return to the Pink City, Jaipur.

The last time PKL graced Jaipur was in January 2024, and the city's passionate kabaddi fans are eager to witness their beloved Jaipur Pink Panthers in action on home soil once again. The team, which clinched the inaugural PKL title in 2014 and its second championship in Season 9, will be looking to leverage the home advantage and the unwavering support of its loyal fanbase.

The Jaipur leg of PKL Season 12 will run from September 12 to September 27, featuring multiple matches across the 12 teams. This comes after the end of the Vizag leg on September 11, with Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C., Telugu Titans and U Mumba showing early signs of dominance in Season 12, according to a press release from PKL.

Speaking at the launch of the Jaipur Leg, Anupam Goswami, Business Head, Mashal Sports and League Chairman, PKL, said, as quoted by a press release, "India is evolving in the sports ecosystem, with new leagues emerging across different sports. To stay relevant, we have to innovate, which is why PKL has reworked its format to make it more exciting for fans and competitive for players. The introduction of the tie-breaker rule has ensured that every match produces a decisive outcome. This season, we have already witnessed five tie-breakers, including two Golden Raids, which highlights how this innovation keeps the intensity high. Nearly 30% of total points have come from young players in just their first or second PKL season, underlining how fresh talent is shaping the league. We now look forward to carrying this momentum into the Jaipur leg."

"It's been a very good journey so far. The federation has been working hard at the grassroots to nurture talent, and the league has given these players a platform and visibility. It's a wonderful opportunity for them to progress. The synergies have come together beautifully, and it has worked out well for everyone -- for the game as well as for the players," said Vibhor Jain, President, AKFI.

The Pink City has always been synonymous with sporting excellence and cultural richness, making it the perfect backdrop for high-octane kabaddi action. The SMS Indoor Stadium has previously witnessed some memorable encounters, and fans can expect the same level of intensity and passion as the league returns to this iconic venue. The captains and coaches of the Jaipur Pink Panthers also took time out of their busy schedule to visit the Hawa Mahal, which is the city's hallmark.

"We've had a solid start to the season - two wins already and two very close games that could have gone our way. The team is looking balanced and confident. Playing at our home ground gives us a special boost of energy, and I know our fans will turn up in big numbers to back us. Their support means everything, and we want to repay that faith by giving our 100% on the mat and carrying forward this momentum," said Nitin Rawal, skipper of the home side Jaipur Pink Panthers.

"This season has shown that every match is unpredictable, and that keeps us motivated to fight harder. We're confident that if we play with discipline and teamwork, we can turn the pressure into opportunity," added Bengaluru Bulls skipper Yogesh Dahiya.

The Jaipur leg will witness the home favourites, two-time champions Jaipur Pink Panthers, lock horns with the Bengaluru Bulls in what promises to be a thrilling opener. The second match of the day will see Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengal Warriorz, setting the stage for an action-packed return to Rajasthan's capital.