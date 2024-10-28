Ric Flair's heartbreaking reaction to stepson Sebastian Kidder’s suicide: 'I've so many great memories…'

Pro wrestler and WWE legend Ric Flair expressed his grief on the demise of his stepson, Sebastian Kidder. Kidder took his own life as Flair’s ex-wife Wendy Barlow confirmed the news of the 24-year-old demise. According to a report on TMZ, Kidder died on Saturday after suffering a gunshot wound at the family home in Georgia. Meanwhile, the police are currently investigating the matter. Ric Flair has reacted to stepson Sebastian Kidder’s suicide.(X Image/@RicFlairNatrBoy)

“I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men. And mental health..." Barlow told TMZ.

Flair, 75, was in a relationship with Barlow for more than 13 years before they split in September.

Meanwhile, Flair posted a note on Kidder's demise on his social media account on Sunday night.

“"I have spent hours wondering what to say." Flair wrote on X. "After hearing the news of Sebastian’s passing, I can only imagine what Wendy and Paul are going through having lost a son approximately the same age in 2013. I know the pain of your loss will be with you for the rest of your life. Every day, I still think about Reid, just as you will continue to think about Sebastian. You can’t blame yourselves, as I blamed myself for making Reid my best friend instead of being a good parent. Sometimes we get so close to our kids, we forget that they need us in so many different ways." he wrote,” Flair wrote in part of his post.

The Nature Boy further opened up on his bond with his stepson.

“I’m So Thankful For The Time I Had With Sebastian. I Have So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up! He Stood Tall By His Mother Along With The Whole Family- Sophia, Paris, And Summer, While I Was Dying. He Was So Unselfish Sharing His Mother With Me As I Was Dying. And Also, At The Passing Of My Son Reid. He Was Multi-Talented & In Everybody’s Eyes A Huge Success And Will Always Be Remembered That Way. I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Stay Strong & Don’t Let Anything Deter You From All Your Successful Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Both! Rest In Peace Sebastian!" he wrote.

Kidder was a musician and actor, and he had already released his debut album, Under The Moon, under the name Sebastian. He also appeared in a few TV and film projects over the years, including independent movies and a guest role on The Walking Dead as a child artist.

Flair also lost his son Reid at the age of 25 in 2013 to a drug overdose, which left a big void in the pro wrestler's life.