IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Rookie Sonam ends Olympic medallist Sakshi's Tokyo dreams
Sonam Malik (in red) during a bout(HT Photo)
Sonam Malik (in red) during a bout(HT Photo)
others

Rookie Sonam ends Olympic medallist Sakshi's Tokyo dreams

Sonam took down Sakshi in a fiercely contested 62kg bout to win 8-7 and book her place in the team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers in April.
READ FULL STORY
By Sharad Deep, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:03 PM IST

India’s young wrestling sensation Sonam Malik on Monday continued her winning streak against Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, defeating the ace wrestler for the fourth successive time in a thriller at the Indian team selection trials here.

Fast emerging as one of India's brightest prospects for Tokyo, Sonam took down Sakshi in a fiercely contested 62kg bout to win 8-7 and book her place in the team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers in April.

So far, India's women wrestlers have secured an Olympic quota in only the 53kg category, won by Vinesh Phogat when she bagged a bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

On Monday, the others who earned a spot for the Olympic qualifiers are Seema (50 Kg), Anshu Malik (57 Kg), and Pooja (76 Kg).

For the 19-year-old former cadet world champion Sonam, who is yet to fully recover from an injury, making the team has been the biggest leap forward in her fledgeling career. With four stitches already on the left side of her head, Sonam was trailing by 1-2 at the end of the first round with Sakshi showing a lot of improvement in her tackling.

But within the very first minute of the second and last round, Sonam levelled the score with quick footwork, before pushing Sakshi on her back for two more points to take the score to 4-2. An experienced Sakshi went on an attacking spree to take the score to 6-4 in her favour.

With only 32 seconds remaining on the clock, Sonam now went on the attack and earned four points. Though Sakshi managed one more point with a defensive technique, she couldn’t catch Sonam, seeing her dreams of representing India at one more Olympics crashing.

“Even after trailing by 4-6 within two minutes of the second round, I was sure of winning as I knew well when to catch Sakshi on the wrong foot,” Sonam said. “From the very start of the bout, I didn’t lose my confidence.”

Before Monday’s win, Sonam had beaten Sakshi at the Senior Nationals at Agra last month for the title, and thrice more at trials, including the selection tournament for the Olympics qualifiers in 2020 before the Games was postponed.

“She wasn’t fully fit today but she was determined for a place in the Indian squad for the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament (April 9-11) and the Asian Championships (April 13-18),” Sonam's coach Ajmer Malik said after the bout. "Today’s win is just a beginning for Sonam."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sonam malik sakshi malik tokyo olympics 2021 + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mairaj Ahmad Khan. File(PTI file photo)
Mairaj Ahmad Khan. File(PTI file photo)
others

Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.(Twitter/India All Sports)
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.(Twitter/India All Sports)
others

Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10m mixed pistol gold

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The Indians beat Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series. This is India's fifth gold at the ongoing event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
others

How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The 21-year-old Elavenil and 18-year-old Divyansh clinched the mixed top honours to give India their fourth gold of the marquee tournament. For Divyansh, it was his fourth mixed gold at the senior World Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
others

Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Organisers are also worried over incidents of shooters participating in the prestigious event going out of the sanitised areas with the competition still to run for another week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
others

Shooter Ganemat Sekhon gives Indian women's skeet a podium facelift

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Chandigarh shooter overcame early nerves in the final to claim a first for India in the ISSF Wold Cup in New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
others

Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
others

Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP