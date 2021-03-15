₹13.73 crore released till date for para-sportspersons: Rijiju
The government has released ₹13.73 crore for the disabled sportspersons till date under the Khelo India Scheme, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Despite sports being a 'state subject' under the Indian Constitution, the union government has been allocating funds scheme-wise since 2016-17, Rijiju said in a written reply.
"Funds are allocated by the Union Government Scheme-wise, not State/Union Territory-wise. Under one of the verticals of the Khelo India Scheme, namely ‘Promotion of sports among persons with disabilities’ funds to the tune of ₹ 13.73 crore have been released till date for promotion of sports among disabled sportspersons," Rijiju said.
More than 20 para-sportspersons have so far qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics to be held from August 25 to September 6. Many of these para-sportspersons are under the central government's Target Olympic Podium Scheme.
"Sports being a State subject, the responsibility of development of sports, including promotion of sports competitions for divyang persons, rests with State/Union Territory Governments. Central Government supplements their efforts by bridging critical gaps," the Minister said.
"However, the Union Government has started a Central Sector Scheme, namely, Khelo India Scheme in the year 2016-17 and revamped it further with twelve verticals in 2017-18."
