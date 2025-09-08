By Mark Gleeson Rugby-England still favourites but Canada or Kiwis could spoil World Cup party

LONDON, Sept 8 - Hosts England’s status as favourites for the Women’s Rugby World Cup title has hardly been challenged since the tournament kicked off, but both Canada and New Zealand are showing the potential to spoil the home party.

All three countries came through the group stage with a 100% record and look odds-on to keep up their winning form in their respective quarter-finals at the weekend.

England will set a new record of 31 successive victories if they beat the Scots in Bristol on Sunday, while second-ranked Canada are expected to be too strong for Australia in their clash at the same Ashton Gate stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand should not have much trouble dispatching first-time quarter-finalists South Africa in Exeter on Saturday.

England scored 161 points as they ran riot against the U.S. and Samoa in their opening two games, but their 47-7 victory over Australia at the weekend was called “clunky” by coach John Mitchell.

It took a return to their forward power game to see off the Australians, who took a surprise lead inside two minutes and frequently made matters uncomfortable for the hosts.

“We didn’t start well,” Mitchell said. “We looked a bit clunky, a bit untidy in attack, but then I think our defence was outstanding. Sometimes attack doesn’t go for you.”

England’s much-vaunted backline failed to spark and must now do without World Player of the Year Ellie Kildunne after the fullback suffered concussion symptoms and is forced to miss the clash against Scotland.

CONCERNS

Other injury concerns will dominate this week’s preparations, as will seeking to rectify the high error count after Australia turned over possession 31 times.

Canada’s game plan also revolves around their forward power, and they muscled their way past Scotland 40-19 on Saturday. Five of their six tries were scored by front-row forwards, with the other a penalty try from a collapsed scrum.

Their chances of a second final appearance, after finishing runners-up in 2014, look strong as they are in the top half of the draw, avoiding England and New Zealand.

Their potential semi-final opponents are either fourth-ranked France or Ireland, who meet in Exeter on Sunday.

Holders New Zealand delivered their best showing of the tournament as they beat the Irish 40-0 on Sunday, helped by a hat-trick of tries from 18-year-old flyer Braxton Sorensen-McGee, touted as a future superstar of the women’s game.

Their backline moved the ball with speed and precision, and the forwards played their part in arguably their most complete performance since their World Cup win on home soil in 2022.

“There was lots of talk about Ireland beating us two out of the last three times so we wanted to go out there, not just to play good rugby, but to put the foot on the throttle - and I think we did that,” said New Zealand centre Stacey Waaka.

