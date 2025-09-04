Sept 4 - Siya Kolisi has been passed fit to play for South Africa against New Zealand in their Rugby Championship showdown at Eden Park on Saturday but will not captain the side, while there is also a return for the experienced Willie le Roux at fullback. Rugby-South Africa's Kolisi fit to face New Zealand at Eden Park

World champions South Africa are seeking a first test win in Auckland since 1937 having suffered a shock 38-22 loss to Australia at their own fortress of Ellis Park last month in the opening match of their Rugby Championship title defence.

The All Blacks have not lost at Eden Park since 1994 and will mark 100 tests for back-rower Ardie Savea.

Springboks number eight Kolisi missed the 30-22 win over Australia last time out with a knee injury but forms a loose-forward trio with flankers Pieter-Steph du Toit and Marco van Staden.

"Siya was touch and go for the match earlier in the week after picking up a niggle a few weeks ago, and we didn’t want to risk him unnecessarily, but with Jean-Luc du Preez having picked up a niggle at training this week, Siya was the obvious choice to slot in at number eight," coach Rassie Erasmus said.

Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje are the second row partnership, with Malcolm Marx at hooker and props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit either side of him.

The steady hand of Handre Pollard has been selected at flyhalf with Grant Williams in the number nine jersey while the experienced midfield partnership of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel is maintained at centre.

Kriel will captain the side having already been chosen for the role earlier in the week before Kolisi came into contention.

Le Roux, who was selected for the win over Australia in Cape Town but pulled out with injury, will marshal a back three that also includes wings Canan Moodie and Cheslin Kolbe, which suggests South Africa will use high kicks against their hosts.

New Zealand looked shaky under the high ball in their loss to Argentina in Buenos Aires last time out.

"We’ve been working hard on the detail we wanted to iron out following the matches against the Wallabies since arriving in Auckland, so it’s now up to us to implement our plans and deliver a performance that we can be proud of,” Erasmus said.

South Africa team:

15-Willie le Roux, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Canan Moodie, 10-Handre Pollard, 9-Grant Williams, 8-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Marco van Staden, 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17-Boan Venter, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-Lood de Jager, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 23-Ethan Hooker.

