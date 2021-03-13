IND USA
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
PTI, Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST

Seeking re-election as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, incumbent Narinder Batra has filed his nomination ahead of the governing body's 47th Statutory Congress, scheduled in Delhi on May 22.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.

Now the FIH has confirmed receiving nominations from Batra and other office-bears of the sport's apex body within the March 12 deadline.

"In accordance with the FIH Regulations, the nominations will now be submitted to the FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) by FIH CEO Thierry Weil," the global sports body said in a release.

"The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the FIH Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations. Any nomination has to be approved by the EOP before being validated.

"The mandates of the President and EB members who will be elected on 22 May 2021 will run until the 2024 FIH Congress.

The FIH Congress was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, handing Batra an extended first term.

Last month, in his letter to the Congress, Batra had said he has done all he can to develop the game globally.

"In 2016, you gave me your trust in electing me as the 12th President of the International Hockey Federation.

"In the last four years, I have done my best and put all my energy to enable FIH to fulfil its missions - in particular the development of hockey globally -- add new objectives and steadily improve its management for the good of hockey," Batra had written.

"...The experience of the last five years, coupled with your numerous encouragements and my strong dedication, have convinced me that I should make myself available to pursue my mission at the helm of the FIH," added the 63-year-old, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The nominations for the president's post were opened on February 12 and ended on March 12.

The next president will hold the office until 2024 as the FIH has reduced the term from four to three years due to deferment of the Congress last year.


Nominations for various posts:

For the position of President: Narinder Batra (India)

For the positions of Executive Board (EB) Ordinary Member: Marc Coudron (Belgium)

Female Members (2 positions): Danae Andrada, (Uruguay), Hazel Kennedy (Zambia), Inez Cooper (Ireland)

Male Members (2 positions): Erik Cornelissen (The Netherlands), Tayyab Ikram (Macau), Ediga Bede Agbo (Nigeria). PTI AH PM PM

