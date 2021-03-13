Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination
Seeking re-election as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) president, incumbent Narinder Batra has filed his nomination ahead of the governing body's 47th Statutory Congress, scheduled in Delhi on May 22.
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
Now the FIH has confirmed receiving nominations from Batra and other office-bears of the sport's apex body within the March 12 deadline.
"In accordance with the FIH Regulations, the nominations will now be submitted to the FIH Elections Oversight Panel (EOP) by FIH CEO Thierry Weil," the global sports body said in a release.
"The aim of the EOP is to ensure that the FIH elections are carried out in a fair and transparent manner consistent with the FIH Statutes, Integrity Code, Elections Manual and General Regulations. Any nomination has to be approved by the EOP before being validated.
"The mandates of the President and EB members who will be elected on 22 May 2021 will run until the 2024 FIH Congress.
The FIH Congress was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, handing Batra an extended first term.
Last month, in his letter to the Congress, Batra had said he has done all he can to develop the game globally.
"In 2016, you gave me your trust in electing me as the 12th President of the International Hockey Federation.
"In the last four years, I have done my best and put all my energy to enable FIH to fulfil its missions - in particular the development of hockey globally -- add new objectives and steadily improve its management for the good of hockey," Batra had written.
"...The experience of the last five years, coupled with your numerous encouragements and my strong dedication, have convinced me that I should make myself available to pursue my mission at the helm of the FIH," added the 63-year-old, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).
The nominations for the president's post were opened on February 12 and ended on March 12.
The next president will hold the office until 2024 as the FIH has reduced the term from four to three years due to deferment of the Congress last year.
Nominations for various posts:
For the position of President: Narinder Batra (India)
For the positions of Executive Board (EB) Ordinary Member: Marc Coudron (Belgium)
Female Members (2 positions): Danae Andrada, (Uruguay), Hazel Kennedy (Zambia), Inez Cooper (Ireland)
Male Members (2 positions): Erik Cornelissen (The Netherlands), Tayyab Ikram (Macau), Ediga Bede Agbo (Nigeria). PTI AH PM PM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring
- The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025
- Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian challenge in Doha ends with Sharath Kamal's loss in pre-quarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to Covid-19 challenges
- The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to Covid-19 challenges.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gymnastics: All-Around World Cup in Tokyo cancelled due to Covid-19 impact
- The event, which had been scheduled for May 4, was meant to conclude this year's all-around series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh, Punia go back atop world rankings en route to Tokyo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pravin Jadhav, Deepika Kumari in Indian archery team for Tokyo Olympics
- Three in men's recurve and three in women's recurve have made to the Indian Archery team for the Tokyo Olympics.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koneru Humpy bags second BBC Indian Sports Woman Of The Year award
- Humpy bagged the award after receiving the highest number of votes from the fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox