Senegal march on to AFCON quarters as Mali beat Tunisia on penalties

Pape Gueye scored twice as much-fancied Senegal came from behind to beat Sudan 3-1 on Saturday and seal a place in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations, while 10-man Mali edged Tunisia in a dramatic penalty shoot-out.

Champions in 2022, Senegal are seen as the biggest threat to hosts Morocco's dreams of winning a first AFCON title in half a century.

It would have been a huge shock had the Lions of Teranga lost in Tangiers to a Sudan side almost 100 places beneath them in the FIFA rankings.

Sudan reached the Cup of Nations knockout stage for just the second time since lifting the trophy in 1970 despite the country being ravaged by civil war for almost the last three years.

However, an upset was on the cards when Aamir Abdallah, a semi-professional who plays for an Australian second-tier club in Melbourne, curled in a superb early opener.

Nevertheless Senegal, who took four points out of a possible six against Sudan during qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, came back to lead by half-time thanks to a brace by Villarreal's Pape Gueye.

Former African player of the year Sadio Mane set up Gueye to equalise just before the half-hour mark and the same player struck again in stoppage time at the end of the opening period to make it 2-1.

Senegal introduced Ibrahim Mbaye with the game inside the final quarter and the Paris Saint-Germain teenager made sure of the victory in the 77th minute as he latched onto a long pass and beat goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid at his near post for 3-1.

Pape Thiaw's team had already come from behind to draw with the Democratic Republic of Congo during the group stage and Gueye said the victory showcased their fighting spirit.

"We showed against Congo that we are capable of coming from behind in a game and that is what we did tonight, so we are very happy," remarked the midfielder.

"It means a lot. It shows how good the spirit in the camp is. It was a very difficult match. We played against Sudan before and they made life hard for us.

"But we managed to keep our focus and score when the chances came along."

- Shoot-out drama -

They will now stay in Tangiers to face their West African neighbours Mali in the last eight next Friday after the Eagles prevailed 3-2 on penalties against Tunisia following a 1-1 draw at the end of 90 minutes and extra time.

Mali, who have never won the Cup of Nations, looked to be in trouble when full-back Woyo Coulibaly was sent off in the 26th minute at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca for a nasty challenge on Hannibal Mejbri.

Tunisia then appeared to have won the tie when substitute Firas Chaouat headed them in front in the 88th minute, but Mali were rescued by Lassine Sinayoko's 96th-minute penalty awarded following a handball which set up extra time.

With no further goals scored on a rainy night, the match went to penalties and Mali captain Yves Bissouma, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, blazed their first kick over the bar.

However, Ali Abdi then missed for Tunisia and Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra helped definitively swing the momentum his team's way with saves to deny Elias Achouri and Mohamed Ali Bem Romdhane.

El Bilal Toure, the Besiktas forward who had failed to score a penalty in the same stadium in a draw against Zambia in the group stage, then stepped up to convert the kick that took Mali through to the next round.

"Before the game I said my team were already heroes and now there is no other word after we played for so long with 10 men," said Mali coach Tom Saintfiet.

"Every player fought for their country and did everything to stay in this competition."

The last-16 action continues on Sunday in Rabat when hosts Morocco take on a Tanzania side who are appearing in the knockout phase of an AFCON for the first time.

South Africa then face five-time African champions Cameroon across the Moroccan capital in the late kick-off.

as/iwd

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

BESIKTAS FUTBOL

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.