Services clinch 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship title

PTI |
Feb 24, 2025 02:31 PM IST

Services emerged victorious in a nail-biting summit clash against Railways to claim the 71st Senior National Men's Kabaddi Championship title at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The star-studded Services team prevailed 30-30 (6-4) in a tie-breaker, showcasing remarkable composure when it mattered the most as the final match could have gone either way.

Led by Pro Kabaddi League star Naveen Kumar, Services demonstrated exceptional skill throughout the tournament.

The final was a star-studded affair featuring some of India's top talents, including Railways' dynamic raider Pankaj Mohite and defensive stalwart Parvesh Bhainswal.

Services' defensive combination of Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal -- winners of the PKL in season 11 -- proved crucial in key moments.

Services' path to glory included an impressive 43-35 semifinal triumph over Punjab, while Railways had secured their final berth with a convincing 42-34 win against Uttar Pradesh.

